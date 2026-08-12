EQS-News: AI agents for insurers: IT service provider adesso acquires leading AI claims platform omni:us

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Takeover

AI agents for insurers: IT service provider adesso acquires leading AI claims platform omni:us



12.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AI agents for insurers: IT service provider adesso acquires leading AI claims platform omni:us

With the acquisition of claims AI specialist omni:us, IT service provider adesso is systematically expanding its AI portfolio in the insurance industry. The proven, cloud-enabled in|sure Ecosphere platform will be enhanced with automated, AI-supported claims processing. To this end, the Agentic Layer of the in|sure Ecosphere will be significantly strengthened: it fully automates simple claims and supports decision-making in complex cases.

The acquisition underscores the position of adesso as a leading implementer of AI in the market and continues its strategy of bringing AI productively and securely into its customers’ core processes. After all, whether AI truly benefits a company is not decided in the lab, but in daily use. The technology must function reliably in business models, systems and processes and deliver measurable results. This is exactly what omni:us provides. With the AI solution, customers achieve efficiency gains of up to 35 percent and improvements in the claims ratio of up to four percentage points.

Leading insurers worldwide, including Allianz, UNIQA and MS Amlin, are already automating parts of their processes with omni:us’ AI technology. The agent-based application independently processes complete claims cases from the initial notification through to payout. In more complex cases, it supports claims handlers with an AI copilot.

At adesso, omni:us’ AI technology expands the offering of the in|sure Ecosphere provided by subsidiary adesso insurance solutions. The platform is an established, cloud-enabled application landscape for core insurance processes, from policy administration to claims management. In future, insurers will use AI-supported claims automation as a native element of their existing core systems — turning AI from an isolated add-on application into an integral part of operational processes.

omni:us has ten years of experience in developing AI solutions for the insurance industry. The models used have been trained on several million annotated claims cases and more than 80 million insurance documents. Insurers using the solution report noticeable efficiency gains and measurable improvements in key claims management performance indicators.

Joint product strategy for the insurance industry

Together, adesso and omni:us support insurers on their path toward an agentic, AI-centric insurance industry. The Agentic Layer records and executes transactions, interprets information and connects data in order to prepare decision-making foundations within clearly defined parameters. The strategy remains aligned with the requirements of regulated insurance processes: explainability, human oversight, operational reliability and traceability are fixed guardrails.

“In the insurance industry, it is particularly clear what AI can already achieve today when it is embedded in a company’s core processes. With omni:us, we are gaining a solution that has already proven itself in day-to-day operations,” says Mark Lohweber, CEO of adesso SE. “In addition, we are gaining a team of proven specialists that complements our AI expertise in this area. This brings us closer to our goal of becoming the leading partner for the productive implementation of artificial intelligence in the German-speaking market.”

“Artificial intelligence does not simply become part of the insurance core by being placed alongside it as an additional application. It must be embedded in the process core and therefore in the systems, data and control mechanisms through which insurers manage their business,” says Andreas Nolte, spokesperson of the management board of adesso insurance solutions GmbH. “That is exactly why we are relying on omni:us: our customers receive the new AI functionality directly in their familiar environment, without having to change systems or providers.”

“In claims business, artificial intelligence must prove that it works reliably under real financial, regulatory and operational conditions. This reliability is the result of many years of development work,” says Thomas Hauschild, CEO of omni:us. “Together with adesso, we can make our solution available to a significantly larger insurance market, integrate it more deeply into core systems and transfer the same approach to additional insurance processes. At the same time, we will continue to support our existing customers in their current product and technology environments.”

Upon completion of the transaction, omni:us will continue its business under its established own brand name and with its existing management team as part of the adesso Group. Existing customers will continue to be supported fully in their current product and technology environments and will additionally benefit from the insurance, implementation and scaling expertise of the entire group.





omni:us

omni:us is an insurance AI specialist focused on automating and improving claims processes. Its portfolio comprises the end-to-end automation of standardized claims cases as well as an Agentic Co-Pilot for complex cases. The technology analyzes claims information, applies insurance-specific logic and generates explainable results that can be integrated into insurers’ existing core system landscapes. omni:us has ten years of experience with artificial intelligence in the insurance industry and supports the automated processing of more than one million claims cases per year.

adesso Group

With about 11,500 employees and annual sales of close to EUR 1.5 billion in 2025, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. adesso was recognised as a Top Employer in 2025 and as the best employer in its size category in Germany across all industries in 2023 and 2020. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de