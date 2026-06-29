OHB Aktie
WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124
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29.06.2026 13:37:33
EQS-News: AI in satellite manufacturing: OHB Partners with Schwarz Digits
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EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Bremen, June 29, 2026. Artificial intelligence (AI) is opening up new opportunities for industrialized satellite manufacturing. To leverage this potential, OHB is partnering with Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital division of the Schwarz Group.
Schwarz Digits is currently building a state-of-the-art data center in Lübbenau, in the Lower Lusatia region. Once the first three of a total of six modules are completed by the end of 2027, the facility will enable the secure and independent operation of large AI models. The project is thus specifically strengthening digital sovereignty in Germany and Europe.
Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB: “Europe must become more independent, resilient, and faster – and all of this is enabled and driven by AI and space technology. Space technology and AI are two of the defining megatrends of our time, and it is essential for OHB to align itself with strong partners.”
Dr. Alexander Schellong, Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of the Institute for Cybersecurity and Digital Sovereignty at Schwarz Digits: “The New Space economy is a global growth market and is crucial for Europe’s sovereignty. By combining our cloud, AI, and cybersecurity expertise with OHB’s innovative strength, we empower the European space sector to process complex data streams in real time, create new business models, and at the same time retain control over critical value chains.”
As part of the partnership, OHB will be able to use the infrastructure of Schwarz Digits – both for satellite projects and for the industrialization of manufacturing processes. Potential applications include design optimization and the training of AI models for analyzing sensor data from large satellite constellations.
Kristina Wagner, CTO and CDO of OHB: “The partnership with Schwarz Digits opens up new ways for us to deploy artificial intelligence in satellite manufacturing in a targeted manner. Particularly promising areas include the processing of large data volumes, training AI models for onboard data processing in orbit, and the industrialization of our production. This collaboration not only strengthens our innovative capabilities but also contributes to technological autonomy in Europe.”
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2356058
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356058 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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