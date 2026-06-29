EQS-News: AI in satellite manufacturing: OHB Partners with Schwarz Digits

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Alliance

AI in satellite manufacturing: OHB Partners with Schwarz Digits



29.06.2026 / 13:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bremen, June 29, 2026. Artificial intelligence (AI) is opening up new opportunities for industrialized satellite manufacturing. To leverage this potential, OHB is partnering with Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital division of the Schwarz Group.



Schwarz Digits is currently building a state-of-the-art data center in Lübbenau, in the Lower Lusatia region. Once the first three of a total of six modules are completed by the end of 2027, the facility will enable the secure and independent operation of large AI models. The project is thus specifically strengthening digital sovereignty in Germany and Europe.



Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB: “Europe must become more independent, resilient, and faster – and all of this is enabled and driven by AI and space technology. Space technology and AI are two of the defining megatrends of our time, and it is essential for OHB to align itself with strong partners.”



Dr. Alexander Schellong, Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of the Institute for Cybersecurity and Digital Sovereignty at Schwarz Digits: “The New Space economy is a global growth market and is crucial for Europe’s sovereignty. By combining our cloud, AI, and cybersecurity expertise with OHB’s innovative strength, we empower the European space sector to process complex data streams in real time, create new business models, and at the same time retain control over critical value chains.”



As part of the partnership, OHB will be able to use the infrastructure of Schwarz Digits – both for satellite projects and for the industrialization of manufacturing processes. Potential applications include design optimization and the training of AI models for analyzing sensor data from large satellite constellations.



Kristina Wagner, CTO and CDO of OHB: “The partnership with Schwarz Digits opens up new ways for us to deploy artificial intelligence in satellite manufacturing in a targeted manner. Particularly promising areas include the processing of large data volumes, training AI models for onboard data processing in orbit, and the industrialization of our production. This collaboration not only strengthens our innovative capabilities but also contributes to technological autonomy in Europe.”

Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News