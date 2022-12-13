|
EQS-News: aifinyo AG: Transaction volume at record level in November
EQS-News: aifinyo AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
aifinyo AG: Transaction volume at record level in November
"Even though we are currently reluctant to make forecasts due to the uncertain overall economic outlook in Germany, the development so far in the fourth quarter shows that this caution does not have to mean anything negative," says aifinyo CEO Stefan Kempf. "Our services around invoice and liquidity management and financing support entrepreneurs not only in growth, but precisely also in uncertain times, when high liquidity and low costs are even more important."
In the third quarter of 2022, aifinyo had already increased its transaction volume (total processed factoring, finetrading, leasing and collection transactions) by 44.4% to a record level of EUR 105.1 million. Gross profit (total operating performance reduced by cost of sales and depreciation of leased assets), one of the key performance indicators, climbed by 68.4% to EUR 3.5 million.
Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022 are expected to be published by aifinyo at the end of January 2023.
About aifinyo
aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.
The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.
For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de
Responsible
Financial media & investor relations contact
13.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aifinyo AG
|Tiergartenstraße 8
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@aifinyo.de
|Internet:
|https://www.aifinyo.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8XP9, DE000A3E5CQ8
|WKN:
|A2G8XP, A3E5CQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1511641
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1511641 13.12.2022 CET/CEST
