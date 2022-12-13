EQS-News: aifinyo AG: Transaction volume at record level in November

EQS-News: aifinyo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

aifinyo AG: Transaction volume at record level in November



13.12.2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST

Transaction volume in November 2022 above EUR 40 million for the first time

Average in the first 9 months of 2022 at EUR 29.3 million



Berlin, 13 December 2022 Invoice and liquidity management, including financing, is becoming increasingly popular among companies. This is benefiting aifinyo AG with its unique cloud-based smart billment platform for the management, financing and payment of invoices. The B2B fintech achieved a transaction volume of over EUR 40 million in November 2022. This is the highest monthly value in the company's 10-year history. To put this in perspective: in November of the previous year, the transaction volume was EUR 25 million and from January to September of the current year, the monthly average was EUR 29.3 million. This indicates that the development of sales and earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 is likely to remain at a high level.

"Even though we are currently reluctant to make forecasts due to the uncertain overall economic outlook in Germany, the development so far in the fourth quarter shows that this caution does not have to mean anything negative," says aifinyo CEO Stefan Kempf. "Our services around invoice and liquidity management and financing support entrepreneurs not only in growth, but precisely also in uncertain times, when high liquidity and low costs are even more important."

In the third quarter of 2022, aifinyo had already increased its transaction volume (total processed factoring, finetrading, leasing and collection transactions) by 44.4% to a record level of EUR 105.1 million. Gross profit (total operating performance reduced by cost of sales and depreciation of leased assets), one of the key performance indicators, climbed by 68.4% to EUR 3.5 million.

Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022 are expected to be published by aifinyo at the end of January 2023.

About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de

