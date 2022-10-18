EQS-News: aifinyo continues to grow: gross profit +68% in the third quarter of 2022

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 06:00:03

aifinyo continues to grow: gross profit +68% in the third quarter of 2022

aifinyo continues to grow: gross profit +68% in the third quarter of 2022

18.10.2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST
  • Q3: Transaction volume EUR 105.1 million (+44 %), gross profit EUR 3.5 million (+68 %)
  • 9M: Gross profit 9.4 million EUR (+60 %), EBT from -0.33 to 0.41 million EUR
  • Earnings significantly improved at all levels
  • Outlook: Well positioned in the competition for difficult times in the overall economy

Dresden/Berlin, 18 October 2022  aifinyo AG continued its profitable growth course in the third quarter of 2022. In the process, the transaction volume even rose to a record level. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, earnings improved significantly at all levels. Also in the nine-month period the development of the operator of a cloud-based platform for invoice and liquidity management, including uncomplicated financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, is clearly positive. 

Between July and September 2022, aifinyo increased its transaction volume by 44.4% from EUR 72.7 million to a record level of EUR 105.1 million. The total output increased by 14.5% to EUR 14.5 million. Gross profit (total output reduced by cost of goods sold and depreciation of leased assets), one of the company's most important key performance indicators, increased by 68.4% to EUR 3.5 million in the third quarter. The significantly disproportionate increase compared to the total output is attributable to a change in the product mix.

In the reporting period, aifinyo also significantly increased its operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by 37.3% from EUR 0.24 million in the third quarter of 2021 (adjusted for the costs of a capital increase) to EUR 0.33 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved from EUR -0.15 million to EUR 0.1 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year, although risk costs increased due to the increasingly difficult macroeconomic environment. Due to the persistently difficult environment, aifinyo has tightened its risk standards.

Strong 9-month period
The positive development of aifinyo in the current year is also reflected in the 9-month period. Compared to the first three quarters of the previous year, the transaction volume increased by 35.1% to EUR 263.0 million. Gross profit increased by 59.9% to EUR 9.4 million, EBIT by 263.8% to EUR 1.0 million and EBT improved from EUR -0.33 million to EUR 0.41 million.  

"aifinyo has developed very positively in the current year. Operationally, we have grown profitably. Strategically, we have evolved with the acquisition of Billomat, whose integration is largely complete, and new tools for our smart billing ecosystem, such as the flat rate for B2B international transfers," says aifinyo CEO Stefan Kempf. "Like so many companies, it is difficult for us to make a forecast for the next two quarters, but we are confident going into what is expected to be a difficult winter months for the German economy. High liquidity and low costs are even more important for our customers in uncertain times. aifinyo supports entrepreneurs in both of these areas. We are very well positioned in the competition to take advantage of opportunities and gain market share."

Overview of key figures (preliminary):
in kEUR Q3/2021 Q3/2022 9M/2021 9M/2022
Transaction volume 72,775 105,078 194,610 262,973
Total output 12,642 14,469 33,440 42,356
Gross profit 2,058 3,465 5,882 9,406
EBIT incl. one-time effects 32 332 285 1,037
EBIT excl. one-time effects 242 350 495 1,230
EBT incl. one-time effects -145 95 -334 414
EBT excl. one-time effects 65 113 -124 608

About aifinyo
aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider. 
