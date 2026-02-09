EQS-News: All for One acquires stake in cybersecurity specialist BrightFlare

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision

All for One acquires stake in cybersecurity specialist BrightFlare



09.02.2026 / 08:48 CET/CEST

All for One acquires a minority stake of 25.1% in the Austrian company BrightFlare

BrightFlare is a rapidly growing cybersecurity services provider for the protection of industrial plants and critical infrastructures

Investment strengthens All for One's position in the highly relevant and in-demand cybersecurity market segment

Filderstadt, 9 February 2026 – All for One Group SE, a leading IT, consulting and service provider based in Filderstadt, Germany, is to acquire a stake in the Austrian cybersecurity specialist BrightFlare. The transaction marks a successful step forward in the expansion of All for One's highly sought-after cybersecurity offering. All for One has the option to acquire a majority stake in BrightFlare in 2030.

BrightFlare FlexCo, based in Graz, Austria, specialises in services to protect industrial plants and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks. The company focuses on the areas of Awareness & Testing, Information Technology Security and Operational Technology Security – for a qualified response to threats and ensuring reliability. In future, All for One's 4,000 customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland will benefit from the service provider's comprehensive range of cybersecurity services, which are based on many years of specialist expertise and state-of-the-art technology.

Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One, says: »The investment strengthens All for One's position in the highly relevant and in-demand cybersecurity market segment and fits very well with our strategy of further developing All for One's portfolio and market approach in this area. Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly relevant as a business area, as not only the number and intensity of threats are increasing, but also the regulatory requirements. With BrightFlare, we are well positioned for the future.«

BrightFlare's corporate development plans for the coming years include targeted organic and inorganic growth, ongoing investment in new technologies and expansion into other countries in the future. BrightFlare is set to establish a presence in Germany before the end of the year.

»As one of the leading consulting and service providers for business transformation in the DACH region, All for One not only shares our mission to protect companies around the clock with determination, expertise and state-of-the-art technology, but also our international growth ambitions. With All for One, we know we have a strong partner at our side who will help us expand our position in the field of cybersecurity beyond the borders of Austria«, explains Bernd Koberwein, Managing Director of BrightFlare.

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group is an international IT, consulting, and service provider with a strong focus on SAP solutions. With a clear commitment to transforming technology into tangible business success, the industry-specialised company supports and assists its more than 4,000 midmarket customers – including many family-owned businesses – from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their sustainable business transformation and their journey to the cloud. At the heart of its portfolio is SAP S/4HANA, serving as the digital core for company-wide and industry-specific processes. All for One Group is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe for both conversion to SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud business.

In financial year 2024/25, All for One Group generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

About BrightFlare

BrightFlare FlexCo, based in Graz, Austria, is a fast-growing cybersecurity services provider for the protection of industrial plants and critical infrastructures. The company focuses on the areas of Awareness & Testing, Information Technology Security and Operational Technology Security – for a qualified response to threats and ensuring reliability.

BrightFlare stands for many years of specialist expertise in combination with state-of-the-art technology and ensures sustainable cyber resilience in companies across a wide range of industries.

