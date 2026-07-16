EQS-News: All for One enters into Business Combination Agreement with VINCI Energies to accelerate international growth strategy

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Letter of Intent

All for One enters into Business Combination Agreement with VINCI Energies to accelerate international growth strategy



16.07.2026 / 08:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All for One enters into Business Combination Agreement with VINCI Energies to accelerate international growth strategy



VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of VINCI Energies S.A., announces public takeover offer.

The offer price amounts to EUR 67.50 in cash per All for One share. This corresponds to a premium of approx. 95.5 % to the Xetra closing price on 15 July 2026 and to a premium of approx. 104.9 % to the volume-weighted average Xetra share price of the All for One share over the last three months.

With VINCI Energies and its ICT brand Axians, All for One gains additional opportunities for accelerated international growth and access to a broad European customer base.

Together, All for One and Axians can become the leading partner for end-to-end transformations in Europe.

The Supervisory Board and Management Board of All for One welcome and support the offer and are of the opinion that the takeover offer is in the best interests of the company, its shareholders, employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders.

Filderstadt, 16 July 2026 – All for One Group SE today signed an agreement with VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE, a subsidiary of VINCI S.A. (€75 billion sales in 2025; presence in 120 countries), a business combination agreement on the planned takeover offer and future cooperation. VINCI S.A. is a leading international company listed on Euronext Paris and CAC 40 in the fields of construction, concessions, energy solutions and multi-technical services. The transaction is intended to accelerate All for One's development into the world's leading SAP partner for the midmarket.

VINCI Energies focuses on four business segments: Industry, Infrastructure, Building Solutions and ICT (Information and Communication Technology). Under the Axians brand, VINCI Energies bundles its activities in the field of digital infrastructure and generated sales of €3.8 billion in 2025 with 18,300 employees. These include the development of digital infrastructure such as telecommunications, fiber optic networks, cloud, data centers and enterprise networks with sales of € 2.7 billion and high-growth digital infrastructure services such as enterprise applications, data analytics, digital workplace and cybersecurity with sales of € 1.1 billion.

Complementary Strengths

VINCI Energies sees the planned acquisition as a strategic opportunity to develop All for One into a leading digital transformation platform in Europe together with Axians. For All for One, the transaction opens additional international growth prospects and access to a broad European customer base in key sectors such as industry, energy, telecommunications, and the public sector.

The combination of both business models creates a complementary end-to-end portfolio: All for One brings extensive expertise in business, cloud and AI transformation, thereby expanding Axians' existing activities in SAP business applications and data analytics, especially in the area of SAP services. Axians complements this with expertise in ICT infrastructure, cloud, networks and cybersecurity. This will enable both companies to tap into additional growth and value creation potential in a large, structurally growing market along the complete transformation of their customers.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of All for One welcome and support the offer of VINCI Energies

The business combination agreement signed by All for One and VINCI Energies sets out the key terms of the offer. Among other things, it includes agreements to support the Company’s growth and internationalization strategy and to preserve the autonomy of All for One within the VINCI Group (with the exclusion of a dependency and/or profit and loss transfer agreement until 1 January 2029), the future structure of corporate governance (with at least one independent Supervisory Board member remaining as long as the VINCI Group does no hold all All for One shares), the interests of the employees as well as the preservation of Filderstadt as the Company’s registered seat and headquarter. The bidder is committed to a cooperative and trusting partnership with All for One’s management and staff in order to jointly realize the potential of digital transformation for customers in Europe.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of All for One welcome and support the offer and, subject to the review of the offer document yet to be published and in accordance with their obligations under stock corporation law, intend to recommend the acceptance of the offer to the shareholders of the Company in their joint reasoned statement pursuant to Section 27 of the WpÜG. They believe that the transaction is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees, customers, partners as well as other stakeholders. In addition, the members of the Management Board intend to tender their privately held All for One shares in the takeover offer.

Together on the way to becoming a leading partner for end-to-end transformations

All for One CEO Michael Zitz: »The takeover offer marks the beginning of a new chapter for All for One. We would like to thank the Supervisory Board and the main shareholders for the many years of extremely trusting cooperation and their valuable support on our way to becoming a successful SAP full-service provider. Our special thanks go to our employees, who have played a key role in shaping the development and success of All for One with great commitment. All for One is excellently positioned: Our internationalization strategy is progressing successfully, and our strong customer base opens long-term growth potential for consulting, service and AI business along the entire customer lifecycle. Building on this strong position, I believe the planned acquisition offers significant opportunities and clear advantages for All for One and Axians. Together, we have the great prospect of can become the leading partner for end-to-end transformations in Europe! «



About All for One Group

All for One Group is an international IT, consulting and service provider with a strong SAP focus. It supports more than 4,500 customers — primarily in Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland — end-to-end in their sustainable IT, cloud, AI and business transformation. Its ambition is to translate technology into tangible business value. At the center of this are SAP Cloud ERP as the digital core and AI solutions for intelligent, enterprise-wide and industry-specific processes.

In fiscal year 2024/25, All for One generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/ir

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com