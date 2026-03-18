EQS-News: All for One Group annual general meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.20 // Start of integration of newly acquired »apsolut Group«

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

All for One Group annual general meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.20 // Start of integration of newly acquired »apsolut Group«



18.03.2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All for One Group annual general meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.20 // Start of integration of newly acquired »apsolut Group«

Payout ratio of 52% confirms sustainable dividend strategy

Management board explains strategic background to recent investments

Further expansion of international positioning

Acquisition of around 115.000 shares as part of the current share buyback offer

Filderstadt, 18 March 2026 – All for One Group SE, a leading international IT, consulting and service provider based in Filderstadt, held its annual general meeting for the 2024/25 financial year yesterday. The shareholders present approved all items on the agenda as proposed by the management. In addition to the developments in the past financial year, the management board placed particular emphasis in its speeches on explaining the strategy, the challenges of the market environment and the recent acquisition of the international SAP procurement specialist apsolut and the investment in the Austrian cybersecurity specialist BrightFlare. 61.9% of the share capital was represented at the annual general meeting, which was held in person.

Dividend of EUR 1.20 per share approved

With its proposed dividend of EUR 1.20 per share, All for One confirms its position as a sustainable dividend stock. Shareholders benefit from the solid business performance and the increasing share of recurring revenues. The proposed dividend takes into account current developments and the planned expansion strategy. With a planned payout ratio of 52%, All for One Group SE is continuing its consistent dividend policy and distributing around half of its net income for the year. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 3.4%, based on the share price of EUR 35.5 on 13 March 2026.

Implementation of the announced M&A strategy

At the beginning of 2026, All for One accelerated its announced M&A strategy with two acquisitions. In his speech to shareholders, Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One Group, explained the strategic significance behind this move.

In mid-January, the aquisition of the international SAP procurement specialist and SAP Gold Partner »apsolut Group« was announced, which was successfully completed on 5 March 2026. The Bielefeld-based »apsolut Group« primarily targets the upper midmarkt and corporations in the dynamically growing procurement segment, where it enjoys a strong competitive position. The acquisition expands the Group's presence to six additional countries: Czechia, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India. This accelerates the company's international expansion and further strengthens its position in strategically important markets.

At the beginning of February, All for One followed up with the acquisition of a 25% minority stake in Austrian cyber security provider BrightFlare FlexCo. The company specialises in services designed to protect industrial plants and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks through awareness and testing, information technology security and operational technology security. All for One is thus further expanding the highly sought-after area of cyber security. There is an option to acquire a majority stake in 2030.

»With these two steps, we are putting an important part of our strategy into action and making All for One Group stronger in lots of ways. We are extending and deepening our range of services along the SAP value chain. At the same time, we are opening up new markets and customers. With the international locations of the companies we have acquired, we are also expanding our global presence, which is good news for our customers too. It is a perfect strategic fit! apsolut and Brightflare will benefit from our experience and position as one of the leading SAP consultancies for upper midmarket companies«, Michael Zitz explained to shareholders.

AI as a key industry topic

Artificial intelligence (AI) also played an important role in Michael Zitz's speech. All for One is active in this area in two ways. On the one hand, as an IT, consulting and service provider that inspires its customers to innovate, develops concrete use cases, i.e. application examples, and supports them in the integration and application of embedded AI solutions. At SAP, this includes the AI application Joule and at Microsoft, Office Copilot. On the other hand, All for One is focused on increasing the efficiency of internal processes through AI. Here, too, specific applications are being examined that will lead to acceleration or improved quality.

Share buyback programme and increase in retained earnings

All for One Group continued its share buyback programme in the past financial year. On 10 February 2026, the company also made a public share buyback offer to existing shareholders for up to 115,000 registered shares of All for One Group SE, representing up to 2.3% of the company's current share capital. A total of 114,953 shares were acquired. These repurchased shares may also be used for all statutory options, such as cancellation, to finance company acquisitions and also for employee participation programmes. The volume was fully utilised.

When announcing the share buyback offer, the company also adjusted its original profit proposal. An amount of EUR 20 million of the retained earnings exceeding the dividend distribution is to be transferred to retained earnings, thereby ensuring that the company will continue to have sufficient distributable and uncommitted assets available in the future to acquire shares in the company from its shareholders. This proposal was also approved by the Annual General Meeting.

Outlook taking into account the apsolut acquisition

The acquisition of the »apsolut Group« is expected to generate additional revenue of over EUR 40 million per annum and a positive EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS). The outlook published for the 2025/26 financial year does not yet take the transaction into account. There is currently no solid evidence to suggest that the forecast needs to be revised.

The upcoming integration into the All for One Group's operating model is to be implemented globally as quickly as possible in order to realise growth and scaling potential. This integration process will incur one-off expenses at various levels, in particular for the harmonisation of processes and IT applications, the establishment of a consolidated sales and customer care model, the consolidation of products and services, and the consolidation of legal structures in selected countries.

In addition, with regard to the newly acquired subsidiary in Dubai, the company is monitoring the geopolitical situation in the GCC region (Gulf Cooperation Council), which has changed due to the war. The possible effects on business development are also being continuously assessed.



About All for One Group SE

All for One Group is an international IT, consulting, and service provider with a strong focus on SAP solutions. With a clear commitment to transforming technology into tangible business success, the industry-specialised company supports and assists its more than 4,000 midmarket customers – including many family-owned businesses – in their sustainable business transformation and their journey to the cloud. At the heart of its portfolio is SAP S/4HANA, serving as the digital core for company-wide and industry-specific processes. All for One Group is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe for both conversion to SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud business.

In financial year 2024/25, All for One Group generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com