EQS-News: All for One Group SE: Management board of All for One Group SE stands by its growth forecast for 2022/23 // Agenda adopted by a large majority // Stable dividend of EUR 1.45

All for One Group SE: Management board of All for One Group SE stands by its growth forecast for 2022/23 // Agenda adopted by a large majority // Stable dividend of EUR 1.45



17.03.2023 / 08:12 CET/CEST

Dividend of EUR 1.45 per share

Significant expansion of international business

Diversity Charter signed

Driving growth with SAP S/4HANA transformation projects

Four acquisitions strengthen market standing

Awards from SAP and brand eins

Filderstadt, 17 March 2023 The annual general meeting of All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT Group, has adopted all the proposals submitted by management. Some 67.7% of the companys share capital was represented at the annual general meeting on 16 March 2023.

As CFO Stefan Land affirmed: »We were delighted to welcome so many of our shareholders in person to the first annual general meeting to take place physically after two years of meeting online. In coming to the meeting, they showed their interest in All for One Group and their willingness to engage in discussions with the management board«.

Alongside the report on the financial year just ended, current market trends and the growth opportunities facing the company, sustainability is becoming an increasingly important topic both within the company and as a part of the portfolio offered to the market and customers. Recruiting talent remains a huge challenge despite specific measures, such as the establishment of a Group-wide strong employer brand and strong appeal as an employer. For example, All for One Group invests extensively in upskilling its workforce and enhancing employee retention both in Germany and increasingly at international level. The company plans to focus even more on encouraging diversity and equal opportunities, as affirmed by its signature of the »Diversity Charter«.

»Contented and motivated employees who enjoy their work are key to our success. What sets us apart are our cross-border collaboration, our values, targeted employee development and our unwavering commitment to sustainability and a leadership culture«, emphasised Co-CEO Michael Zitz.

Lars Landwehrkamp, Co-CEO: »Our base of around 3,000 customers appreciate the broad portfolio of products and services, excellent quality and also increasingly the innovative strength of All for One Group. Our current co-innovation sustainability projects focusing on topics such as sustainability management information systems, for example are utterly fascinating and offer huge potential economies of scale. Renewed recognition by brand eins as »Best IT Service Provider 2023« and the award of the SAP Diamond Initiative 2023 as leading SAP partner in the Midmarket und Customer Experience category affirm our go-to-market approach. We create innovative solutions for our customers in a digital world and we have a very distinct industry expertise with a unique service orientation.«

As Michael Zitz emphasised: »We are delighted that the integration of our newly acquired subsidiaries is progressing so well and that our new colleagues are bringing their full implementation strength to bear in international projects and SAP transformations«.

An equally large majority of around 99.9% approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.45, as was also the case in the previous year. Accordingly, the volume to be distributed among the 4,968,737 eligible shares totals around EUR 7.2 million. The distribution quota relative to Group earnings after taxes of EUR 11.0 million in financial year 2021/22 (2020/21: EUR 13.5 million) increased to 65% (2020/21: 53%). As such, All for One Group shareholders are reaping the benefits of a consistent dividend policy that the Group plans to continue as it moves forward.

The management board is holding firm to its guidance for financial year 2022/23 and expects sales to be in a range between EUR 470 million and EUR 500 million (2021/22: EUR 452.7 million). In derivation, EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) is predicted to be between EUR 27.5 million and EUR 30.5 million (2021/22: EUR 27.3 million). The board also reaffirmed its mid-term outlook of robust organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and a margin of between 7% and 8% for EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) up to financial year 2025/26.

Renewed economic setbacks caused by pandemic waves, inflation, supply chain problems among customers, etc., cannot, however, be entirely ruled out and currently pose the greatest risk to achieving this guidance.

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with around 2,800 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

All for One Group achieved Group sales of EUR 453 million in financial year 2021/22 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

Contact:ll for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com