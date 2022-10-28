EQS-News: All for One Group to be headed by two CEOs from 1 November 2022

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

All for One Group to be headed by two CEOs from 1 November 2022



28.10.2022 / 07:04 CET/CEST

Two CEOs for the first time ever: Lars Landwehrkamp and Michael Zitz appointed Co-CEOs and spokesmen for the management board

Ralf Linha to take on overall Group responsibility as Chief Regional Delivery Officer (CRDO) from 1 November 2022

Recruited reinforcement: Carsten Lange to become new Chief Sales Officer (CSO)

Filderstadt, 28 October 2022 All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group based in Filderstadt, has announced the supervisory board's decision to appoint Lars Landwehrkamp and Michael Zitz as Co-CEOs and spokesmen for the management board, effective 1 November 2022. Thus, for the first time ever, the Group will be headed by two people.

As Josef Blazicek, chair of the supervisory board of All for One Group, explains: »Over the past two and a half years, the management board under CEO Lars Landwehrkamp has managed to successfully grow All for One Group and keep it firmly on track despite the difficult conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to internally restructure our SAP business. Moving forward, we now need to strictly adhere to the path we have chosen. We are absolutely delighted that Lars Landwehrkamp (63), Michael Zitz (42) and Stefan Land (55) have declared their willingness to continue leading All for One Group into the future as members of the management board.«

Transfer of leadership: Temporary tandem management

When Lars Landwehrkamp resigns from the management board, as planned, at the end of the 2023/24 financial year, he will continue to support the Group in an advisory capacity. Josef Blazicek continues: »By appointing Lars Landwehrkamp and Michael Zitz as Co-CEOs and spokesmen for the management board, we are already preparing the transfer of future CEO leadership. We are firmly convinced that this management board constellation will put us in an excellent position to steer the Group towards ever more profitable growth and thus create sustainable value for our shareholders.«

According to Lars Landwehrkamp, current CEO: »Both the decision to appoint Michael Zitz as Co-CEO and the timing of the same are, to my mind, ideal for the further development of All for One Group. I am very much in favour of this decision, especially since I have found Michael to be very forward-looking and target-oriented when working with him on management board matters over the past one and a half years. The fact that we have the same entrepreneurial mindset and understanding of leadership and culture is undoubtedly why we work so well together.«

Management appointments with overall Group responsibility

Further appointments effective 1 November 2022 include Ralf Linha as Chief Regional Delivery Officer (CRDO) and Carsten Lange as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), both with overall Group responsibility. In his capacity as CRDO, Linha who has been working for All for One Group at management level for many years will be responsible for expanding the Regional Delivery Centers of All for One Group. Carsten Lange is an internationally experienced manager who the Group was able to recruit effective 1 November 2022 to take on overall Group responsibility for sales in his capacity as CSO. Carsten Lange joins the Group from Fujitsu, where he successfully managed the Business Application Consulting & Services division comprising the Centers of Excellence for SAP, Microsoft and ServiceNow.

Michael Zitz, future Co-CEO at All for One Group: »Ralf Linha and Carsten Lange are two experienced top managers, and we are delighted that they will be taking on overall Group responsibility in areas of business in which they are experts and that they will be working with the management board to further drive the sustainably profitable growth of All for One Group.«

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world.

The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with 2,700 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

All for One Group achieved Group sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

