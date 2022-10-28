|
28.10.2022 07:04:37
EQS-News: All for One Group to be headed by two CEOs from 1 November 2022
|
EQS-News: All for One Group SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
All for One Group to be headed by two CEOs from 1 November 2022
Filderstadt, 28 October 2022 All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group based in Filderstadt, has announced the supervisory board's decision to appoint Lars Landwehrkamp and Michael Zitz as Co-CEOs and spokesmen for the management board, effective 1 November 2022. Thus, for the first time ever, the Group will be headed by two people.
As Josef Blazicek, chair of the supervisory board of All for One Group, explains: »Over the past two and a half years, the management board under CEO Lars Landwehrkamp has managed to successfully grow All for One Group and keep it firmly on track despite the difficult conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to internally restructure our SAP business. Moving forward, we now need to strictly adhere to the path we have chosen. We are absolutely delighted that Lars Landwehrkamp (63), Michael Zitz (42) and Stefan Land (55) have declared their willingness to continue leading All for One Group into the future as members of the management board.«
Transfer of leadership: Temporary tandem management
According to Lars Landwehrkamp, current CEO: »Both the decision to appoint Michael Zitz as Co-CEO and the timing of the same are, to my mind, ideal for the further development of All for One Group. I am very much in favour of this decision, especially since I have found Michael to be very forward-looking and target-oriented when working with him on management board matters over the past one and a half years. The fact that we have the same entrepreneurial mindset and understanding of leadership and culture is undoubtedly why we work so well together.«
Management appointments with overall Group responsibility
Michael Zitz, future Co-CEO at All for One Group: »Ralf Linha and Carsten Lange are two experienced top managers, and we are delighted that they will be taking on overall Group responsibility in areas of business in which they are experts and that they will be working with the management board to further drive the sustainably profitable growth of All for One Group.«
About All for One Group SE
All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world.
All for One Group achieved Group sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
www.all-for-one.com/ir-english
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
28.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-28
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1474089
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1474089 28.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.22
|EQS-News: All for One Group ab 1. November 2022 mit Doppelspitze (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|EQS-News: All for One Group to be headed by two CEOs from 1 November 2022 (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|All for One Group SE : All for One Group to be headed by two CEOs from 1 November 2022 (Investegate)
|
24.10.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.10.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.10.22