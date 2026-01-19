EQS-News: All for One signs agreement to acquire international SAP procurement specialist apsolut

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover

All for One signs agreement to acquire international SAP procurement specialist apsolut



19.01.2026 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Filderstadt, 19 January 2026 – All for One Group SE, a leading IT, consulting and service provider based in Filderstadt, will acquire all shares in the international procurement specialist and SAP Gold Partner apsolut. The corresponding purchase agreement has been signed.

With the acquisition of the apsolut group, All for One Group will further expand its leading position in the SAP market and significantly advance its global delivery capabilities. As a long-standing SAP Gold Partner and multiple award-winning SAP Ariba Partner of the Year, the procurement specialist helps its more than 400 customers to digitise their procurement processes in a future-proof manner. The nearly 500 employees of the Bielefeld-based consulting company, including more than 300 SAP procurement consultants, will drive forward All for One's implementation strength as a consulting and service provider for end-to-end business transformation and significantly strengthen their expertise in the field of SAP procurement.

Working together to become the global leader in the SAP market.

»For All for One, the acquisition is strategic. With 20 locations worldwide, including branches in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, India and the United Arab Emirates, apsolut has an international presence. In addition, apsolut primarily addresses the upper midmarket and corporations in the highly sought-after procurement segment, alongside our traditional midmarket customer base – numerous DAX-listed companies are apsolut customers. This opens up new markets and countries with great potential for both sides«, explains Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One Group.

»apsolut is number one in SAP procurement. All for One is number one in SAP cloud business and SAP transformation. Together, we want to become the global number one in the SAP market in our industries and target segments. What also unites us is our mutual understanding of our customers: generating sustainable and measurable business value and advancing our customers' competitiveness is what matters most«, Michael Zitz continues.

Thomas Herbst, founder and managing director of apsolut: »The acquisition by the All for One Group is the central lever for a consistent growth strategy and an expression of my full personal commitment to this groundbreaking entrepreneurial step. apsolut is now the market leader in procurement. Together, we will build on this strength to become a global leading SAP consulting and service provider.«

»The combination of a broad and strong All for One customer base and the world-class global SAP network United VARs, of which All for One is a founding member, will strengthen our market position. At the same time, we are establishing a highly professional setup that actively promotes the internationalisation of the All for One Group and enables us to provide our customers with end-to-end business transformation as a full-service SAP provider from a single source. It remains my personal goal to preserve our corporate identity, unique culture and spirit consistently in the next phase of growth«, emphasises Thomas Herbst.

»The transaction will strengthen All for One's position in all areas of modern procurement and contribute equally to internationalisation, growth and customer benefits. Most importantly, apsolut and All for One share the same DNA: we are both experienced SAP service providers. We are a good fit and complement each other perfectly«, summarises All for One Group CFO Stefan Land. »I am delighted to begin the new year by delivering this powerful message to the market and our customers.«

The completion of the transaction is subject to the usual closing conditions and is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Thomas Herbst, founder and managing director of the apsolut group, and Michael Zitz, CEO of the All for One Group, at the All for One headquarters

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group is an international IT, consulting, and service provider with a strong focus on SAP solutions. With a clear commitment to transforming technology into tangible business success, the industry-specialised company supports and assists its more than 4,000 midmarket customers – including many family-owned businesses – from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their sustainable business transformation and their journey to the cloud. At the heart of its portfolio is SAP S/4HANA, serving as the digital core for company-wide and industry-specific processes. With nearly 2,700 employees, All for One Group is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe for both conversion to SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud business.

In financial year 2024/25, All for One Group generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About apsolut group

apsolut is a leading global consulting and implementation company for spend management, business networks, procurement, supply chain, external workforce management and business transformation. The expertise of this SAP Gold Partner and multiple award-winning SAP Ariba Partner ranges from process consulting and system implementation to IT project management and the implementation of end-to-end, digital transformation of procurement. The group's global customer portfolio includes upper midmarket companies and international corporations from a wide range of industries, including numerous DAX-listed companies. International teams, many years of project experience and a strong understanding of quality make the apsolut group a reliable partner for all aspects of procurement.

As a proven SAP specialist, the apsolut group, with its nearly 500 employees, is a close development and innovation partner of SAP in the field of procurement.

