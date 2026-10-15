EQS-News: All for One: VINCI Energies takeover offer completed // Delisting agreement concluded and VINCI Energies’ delisting acquisition offer announced

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Delisting

All for One: VINCI Energies takeover offer completed // Delisting agreement concluded and VINCI Energies’ delisting acquisition offer announced



15.10.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All for One: VINCI Energies takeover offer completed // Delisting agreement concluded and VINCI Energies’ delisting acquisition offer announced

Filderstadt, 15 October 2026 – The takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE (»VINCI Energies«), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of VINCI S.A., to the All for One shareholders was completed on 13 October 2026. The bidder now holds a total of approximately 87.33% of the All for One shares (excluding the treasury shares held by All for One).

All for One will thus become part of VINCI Energies and will in future be integrated into the network of Axians, VINCI Energies’ brand for information and communication technology. The collaboration with the ICT service provider Axians opens up additional growth and value creation potential for All for One in the European market.

Stronger Together in Europe

»Today marks the start of our shared journey with Axians. We now want to unlock the potential we’ve seen in coming together from the very beginning: more execution power, an even stronger one-stop portfolio and a broader international presence. Our expertise complements Axians’ capabilities exceptionally well and enables us to support our customers even more comprehensively. Together, we have the potential to become Europe’s leading partner for end-to-end transformations«, says Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One Group SE.

All for One concludes delisting agreement; VINCI Energies announces delisting acquisition offer

All for One and VINCI Energies have today entered into a delisting agreement, and VINCI Energies has announced that it will make a public delisting acquisition offer to All for One shareholders for all All for One shares not held directly by it, at an offer price of EUR 67.50 in cash per All for One share.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of All for One support the delisting acquisition offer and, subject to a review of the offer document and in accordance with their fiduciary and due diligence obligations, intend to recommend that All for One shareholders accept the delisting acquisition offer in their joint reasoned statement pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). On the basis of the delisting agreement, an application is to be made to revoke the admission of All for One shares to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (so-called »delisting«). The delisting will take effect at the earliest upon expiry of the acceptance period for the delisting acquisition offer.

With the planned delisting, All for One will take into account the significantly reduced significance of its stock market listing. Following the completion of the previous takeover offer, the free float now stands at only approximately 12.67% of All for One shares (excluding treasury shares held by All for One). It is therefore to be expected that the All for One share will continue to exhibit low liquidity and a correspondingly low trading volume in future. In the opinion of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board – subject to their decision on whether to submit the delisting application to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange – the administrative and regulatory burden associated with the stock market listing is no longer proportionate to its benefits. The planned delisting will enable the company to reduce complexity and running costs and to focus its resources even more strongly on its operational business and strategic development.

Contact

All for One Group SE

Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury

Phone: 0049 (0)711 78807-28

E-Mail: nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group is an international IT, consulting and service provider with a strong SAP focus. It supports more than 4,500 customers – primarily in Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland – end-to-end in their sustainable IT, cloud, AI and business transformation. Its ambition is to translate technology into tangible business value. At the center of this are SAP Cloud ERP as the digital core and AI solutions for intelligent, enterprise-wide and industry-specific processes.

In financial year 2024/25, All for One generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



www.all-for-one.com/ir-english







Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com