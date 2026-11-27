EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Allane Mobility Group grows again in the nine-month period of 2026



27.11.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Allane Mobility Group grows again in the nine-month period of 2026

Group contract portfolio increases by 11.8% to 175,300 contracts

Operating Group revenue increases by 18.8% to EUR 501.2 million

EBT rises by 10.6% to EUR 19.4 million

Confirmation of the revenue and earnings guidance for the full year

Garching near Munich, November 27, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the Company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, recorded growth in the period from January to September 2026. Compared with year-end 2025, the Group contract portfolio increased by 11.8% to 175,300 contracts (December 31, 2025: 156,800 contracts). Consolidated operating revenue rose by 18.8% to EUR 501.2 million (9M 2025: EUR 421.9 million), and earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 10.6% to EUR 19.4 million (9M 2025: EUR 17.5 million). On this basis, the Management Board of Allane SE confirms the revenue and earnings guidance for the full year 2026.

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: “In the first nine months of 2026, we recorded an encouraging business performance. We continued the positive trend of the previous quarters and achieved further growth. The main driver of this development is the Captive Leasing business segment. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the full year.”

Increase in all key performance indicators in the nine-month period of 2026

As of September 30, 2026, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) amounted to 175,300 contracts, which is 11.8% above the level at the 2025 year-end reporting date (December 31, 2025: 156,800 contracts). The driver of this development is above all the continued strong business in the Captive Leasing segment, with an increase in the contract portfolio of 42.2% to 83,100 contracts (December 31, 2025: 58,500 contracts).

Consolidated revenue in the nine-month period of 2026 rose by 21.9% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 767.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 629.2 million). Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 18.8% to EUR 501.2 million (9M 2025: EUR 421.9 million). This increase is mainly attributable to higher leasing revenue as a result of the larger contract portfolio, as well as usage-based service revenue in the Leasing business area. Sales revenue from the sale of returned leased vehicles and from the marketing of customer vehicles from fleet management increased by 28.3% to EUR 265.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 207.3 million).

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 13.6% in the nine-month period of 2026 to EUR 345.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 304.4 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) improved by 10.6% in the same period to EUR 19.4 million (9M 2025: EUR 17.5 million). The operating return on sales (EBT/operating revenue) was thus 3.9% (9M 2025: 4.1%).

Guidance for the 2026 financial year: Targets for operating revenue and EBT confirmed

Allane Mobility Group expects positive business development in the 2026 financial year and confirms the revenue and earnings guidance published in the 2025 Annual Report. Consolidated operating revenue is expected to range between EUR 670 million and EUR 720 million (2025: EUR 574.7 million). The Management Board forecasts EBT to be in a range of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million (2025: EUR 33.7 million). Due to the loss of a major fleet customer after September 30, 2026, the Group contract portfolio as of December 31, 2026, is now expected to show slight growth compared with the previous year (previous forecast range: 170,000 to 185,000 contracts; December 31, 2025: 156,800 contracts).

The full quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026, is available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

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About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group, based in Garching near Munich, is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 864 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

Contact:

Allane Mobility Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 7080 81 610

ir@allane.com