EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group improves all key performance indicators in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Allane Mobility Group improves all key performance indicators in the first half of 2026



28.08.2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE



Allane Mobility Group improves all key performance indicators in the first half of 2026

Consolidated operating revenue increases by 19.0% to EUR 324.3 million

Group contract portfolio rises by 10.2% to 172,900 contracts

Full-year guidance confirmed

Garching near Munich, August 28, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the Company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, continued its significant growth in the first half of 2026. Compared with the end of 2025, Group contract portfolio increased by 10.2% to 172,900 contracts (December 31, 2025: 156,800 contracts). Consolidated operating revenue rose by 19.0% to EUR 324.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 272.6 million), while earnings before taxes (EBT) increased significantly to EUR 13.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 5.2 million). On this basis, the Management Board confirms its guidance for the full year 2026.

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: “We continued our positive business performance in the first half of 2026 and significantly improved all key performance indicators. The continued growth in contracts in Captive Leasing is particularly encouraging and made a significant contribution to this development. We are therefore on track and are maintaining our guidance for the full year.”

Positive business performance in the first half of 2026

As of June 30, 2026, Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad, excluding franchise and cooperation partners, amounted to 172,900 contracts, 10.2% above the level at the previous year-end (December 31, 2025: 156,800 contracts). This development was driven in particular by the continued positive business performance in the Captive Leasing segment, where the contract portfolio increased by 30.8% to 76,500 contracts (December 31, 2025: 58,500 contracts).

In the first half of 2026, consolidated revenue increased by 23.4% compared with the same period of the previous year to EUR 488.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 396.1 million). Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, rose by 19.0% to EUR 324.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 272.6 million). This development was mainly attributable to the increase in leasing revenue associated with the growth in the contract portfolio, as well as usage-based service revenue in the Leasing business unit. Sales revenue from the sale of vehicles returned at the end of their lease terms and the marketing of customer vehicles from fleet management increased by 33.2% to EUR 164.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 123.5 million).

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 15.9% in the first half of 2026 to EUR 226.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 195.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to EUR 13.4 million over the same period (H1 2025: EUR 5.2 million). Operating profit margin (EBT/operating revenue) was therefore 4.1% (H1 2025: 1.9%).

Guidance for the 2026 financial year confirmed

Allane Mobility Group confirms the guidance published in its 2025 Annual Report and expects positive business performance in the 2026 financial year. The contract portfolio is expected to range between 170,000 and 185,000 contracts (2025: 156,800 contracts), while consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between EUR 670 million and EUR 720 million (2025: EUR 574.7 million). The Management Board expects EBT to range between EUR 25 million and EUR 35 million (2025: EUR 33.7 million).

The full quarterly report as of June 30, 2026, is available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

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About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Garching near Munich is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 864 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

Contact:

Allane Mobility Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 7080 81 610

ir@allane.com