01.02.2023 09:51:11

EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group: Leasing cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Allane Mobility Group: Leasing cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany

01.02.2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allane Mobility Group: Leasing cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany
 

Pullach, 01 February 2023 The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has entered into a cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany ("Hyundai"). Under the "HYUNDAI Leasing" brand, the 490 German Hyundai dealerships can now work with Allane as a leasing partner and offer their customers attractive leasing rates directly on site via a dealer portal newly developed by Allane. Following an extensive test phase with selected dealers, almost all German Hyundai dealers have now started working with Allane.

The leasing process and all other services are handled by the Allane Mobility Group in close cooperation with the dealer. In addition, Hyundai dealers have the option of acquiring the vehicles themselves at the end of the lease term and offering them as attractive and certified used cars under the Hyundai Promise program or leaving the marketing of the returned vehicles to Allane.

Not only the participating Hyundai dealers benefit from the cooperation, but also their customers: The close cooperation between Hyundai and Allane, a subsidiary of Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, enables customized leasing offers for Hyundai vehicles at attractive rates.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "We are pleased to now offer our full-service leasing offers directly to dealers under the HYUNDAI Leasing brand. This allows us to increase our customer base and at the same time further expand our contract portfolio. In the future, Hyundai customers will thus also be able to benefit from our comprehensive service at authorized local dealers, which includes attractive offers as well as smooth processing of services over the entire term of a leasing contract."

As part of the cooperation, Allane and Hyundai have developed a new dealer portal called "Allease". Based on an intensive exchange with the dealers, Allane is further expanding the IT system to continuously optimize its quality.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:
Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the Company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 740 million.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

Contact:
Allane Mobility Group
Investor Relations
+49 89 7080 81 610
ir@allane.com

 

 


01.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1547963

 
End of News EQS News Service

1547963  01.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547963&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing) 11,60 0,00% Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Sitzung: ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen verhalten positiv
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihrer freundlichen Seite zeigen. In Asien legen die Börsen am Dommerstag leicht zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen