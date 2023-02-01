EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group: Leasing cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Allane Mobility Group: Leasing cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany



01.02.2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST

Pullach, 01 February 2023 The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has entered into a cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany ("Hyundai"). Under the "HYUNDAI Leasing" brand, the 490 German Hyundai dealerships can now work with Allane as a leasing partner and offer their customers attractive leasing rates directly on site via a dealer portal newly developed by Allane. Following an extensive test phase with selected dealers, almost all German Hyundai dealers have now started working with Allane.

The leasing process and all other services are handled by the Allane Mobility Group in close cooperation with the dealer. In addition, Hyundai dealers have the option of acquiring the vehicles themselves at the end of the lease term and offering them as attractive and certified used cars under the Hyundai Promise program or leaving the marketing of the returned vehicles to Allane.

Not only the participating Hyundai dealers benefit from the cooperation, but also their customers: The close cooperation between Hyundai and Allane, a subsidiary of Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, enables customized leasing offers for Hyundai vehicles at attractive rates.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "We are pleased to now offer our full-service leasing offers directly to dealers under the HYUNDAI Leasing brand. This allows us to increase our customer base and at the same time further expand our contract portfolio. In the future, Hyundai customers will thus also be able to benefit from our comprehensive service at authorized local dealers, which includes attractive offers as well as smooth processing of services over the entire term of a leasing contract."

As part of the cooperation, Allane and Hyundai have developed a new dealer portal called "Allease". Based on an intensive exchange with the dealers, Allane is further expanding the IT system to continuously optimize its quality.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the Company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 740 million.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

