|
24.08.2023 09:10:24
EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group: Positive business development in the first half of 2023 driven by the roll-out of the new dealer portal 'Allease'
|
EQS-News: Allane SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
PRESS RELEASE
Allane Mobility Group: Positive business development in the first half of 2023 driven by the roll-out of the new dealer portal "Allease"
Pullach, 24 August 2023 The Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has performed in line with expectations in the first half of 2023. Both the consolidated operating revenue and the group contract portfolio have increased slightly compared to the previous year, while earnings before taxes (EBT) remained stable. Based on these developments, Allane confirms its full-year guidance.
Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "The positive development of consolidated revenue and contract portfolio in the first half of 2023 is mainly attributed to our new business field Captive Leasing and the successful roll-out of the newly developed dealer portal 'Allease'. We are confident that we will increase the number of contracts in the current financial year, especially through the planned strategic expansion of this business pillar, and achieve sustainable profitable growth."
Business development in the first half of 2023
Consolidated revenue, which includes operating revenue and sales revenue, increased by 1.8 percent in the first half of 2023, reaching EUR 377.8 million (H1 2022: EUR 371.2 million). However, the consolidated operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) decreased slightly by 0.7 percent to EUR 192.0 million (H1 2022: EUR 193.3 million). This development was influenced by expiring customer contracts in the Fleet Management business unit. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management increased by 4.5 percent to EUR 185.8 million (H1 2022: EUR 177.9 million). With a constant sales volume, the unit prices of the vehicles sold increased due to continued high demand for used cars.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 6.1 percent to EUR 98.5 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 92.9 million). However, the earnings before taxes (EBT) remained stable at EUR 6.9 million (H1 2022: EUR 6.9 million). EBT was particularly affected by higher refinancing costs due to rising interest rates.
Forecast for the 2023 financial year confirmed
The full half-year financial report as of 30 June 2023, is available for download on the Investor Relations website of Allane Mobility Group.
---
About Allane Mobility Group:
Private and commercial customers use Allanes online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.
Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.
With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
Contact:
24.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 7080 81 610
|E-mail:
|ir@allane.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1710161
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1710161 24.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)
|11,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen sorgt für Vorsicht: Wall Street zum Handelsende mit Abgaben -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Die Wall Street konnte ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notierte im Minus. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen nach einem stärkeren Start gegen Nachmittag unter die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag hingegen aufwärts.