EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group: Positive business development in the first half of 2023 driven by the roll-out of the new dealer portal 'Allease'

Allane Mobility Group: Positive business development in the first half of 2023 driven by the roll-out of the new dealer portal "Allease"

Consolidated revenue increased by 1.8 percent to EUR 377.8 million

Group contract portfolio slightly above the previous year's level

Forecast for the 2023 financial year confirmed

Pullach, 24 August 2023 The Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has performed in line with expectations in the first half of 2023. Both the consolidated operating revenue and the group contract portfolio have increased slightly compared to the previous year, while earnings before taxes (EBT) remained stable. Based on these developments, Allane confirms its full-year guidance.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "The positive development of consolidated revenue and contract portfolio in the first half of 2023 is mainly attributed to our new business field Captive Leasing and the successful roll-out of the newly developed dealer portal 'Allease'. We are confident that we will increase the number of contracts in the current financial year, especially through the planned strategic expansion of this business pillar, and achieve sustainable profitable growth."

Business development in the first half of 2023

The Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) stood at 116,400 contracts, which is 0.5 percent higher than the figure as of December 31, 2022 (115,900 contracts). This was primarily due to the successful cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany and the roll-out of the new dealer portal "Allease".

Consolidated revenue, which includes operating revenue and sales revenue, increased by 1.8 percent in the first half of 2023, reaching EUR 377.8 million (H1 2022: EUR 371.2 million). However, the consolidated operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) decreased slightly by 0.7 percent to EUR 192.0 million (H1 2022: EUR 193.3 million). This development was influenced by expiring customer contracts in the Fleet Management business unit. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management increased by 4.5 percent to EUR 185.8 million (H1 2022: EUR 177.9 million). With a constant sales volume, the unit prices of the vehicles sold increased due to continued high demand for used cars.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 6.1 percent to EUR 98.5 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 92.9 million). However, the earnings before taxes (EBT) remained stable at EUR 6.9 million (H1 2022: EUR 6.9 million). EBT was particularly affected by higher refinancing costs due to rising interest rates.

Forecast for the 2023 financial year confirmed

Allane Mobility Group confirms its forecast published in the 2022 annual report. According to this, the Company expects a group contract portfolio in a range of 120,000 to 150,000 contracts for the current 2023 financial year (2022: 115,900 contracts) and a consolidated operating revenue between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2022: EUR 385.4 million). Allane anticipates an EBT in the low double-digit million-euro range (2022: EUR 12.8 million).

The full half-year financial report as of 30 June 2023, is available for download on the Investor Relations website of Allane Mobility Group.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allanes online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.



https://allane-mobility-group.com/en



