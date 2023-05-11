EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group: Positive development in consolidated operating revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2023

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Allane Mobility Group: Positive development in consolidated operating revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2023

Group operating revenue increased to EUR 96.6 million

Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) increased slightly to EUR 4.44 million

Group contract portfolio slightly down

Forecast for the 2023 financial year confirmed

Pullach, 11 May 2023 The Allane Mobility Group (Allane), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, today published its quarterly statement for the first three months of the 2023 financial year. Accordingly, both consolidated operating revenue and earnings before taxes (EBT) increased compared to the same period last year, while the Group's contract portfolio showed a slight decrease. Overall, the Company developed in line with expectations. For the full year 2023, Allane expects an increase in the Group contract portfolio.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: The first quarter has shown that our growth strategy 'FAST LANE 27' is already making an impact and is having a positive effect on the development of our consolidated operating revenue. We are confident that we will also be able to expand our contract portfolio in the current financial year in particular through our Captive Leasing business pillar, which we have only just begun to build up in 2022."

Business development in the first quarter of 2023

The Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) amounted to 114,400 contracts, 1.3 percent below the figure as of 31 December 2022 (115,900 contracts).

Consolidated revenue, which includes operating sales and sales revenue, decreased by 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2023, falling slightly to EUR 188.6 million (Q1 2022: EUR 189.8 million). By contrast, consolidated operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) increased slightly by 0.8 percent to EUR 96.6 million (Q1 2022: EUR 95.8 million). This was due to the increase in usage-related revenues, such as fuel revenues and revenues from individual service products, which had still been impacted by COVID-19 measures in the prior-year quarter. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management decreased by 2.1 percent and thus slightly to EUR 92.0 million (Q1 2022: EUR 94.0 million). This development results in particular from the decline in sales volume due to a reduced remarketing portfolio following a low contract portfolio and a higher number of contract prolongations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 5.5 percent to EUR 50.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 47.6 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 0.5 percent to EUR 4.44 million (Q1 2022: EUR 4.42 million), resulting from a decrease in expenses for fleet and leased assets. This positive effect was countered by the increase in depreciation on leased assets and the increase in refinancing costs due to higher interest expenses. As a result, the operating return on revenue (EBT/Consolidated revenue) remained stable at 4.6 percent (Q1 2022: at 4.6 percent).

Outlook for the 2023 financial year confirmed

The Allane Mobility Group confirms its forecast published in the 2022 Annual Report. According to this, Allane Mobility Group expects its Group contract portfolio for the current 2023 financial year to be in a range of 120,000 to 150,000 contracts (2022: 115,860 contracts) and consolidated operating revenue to be between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2022: EUR 385.4 million). For EBT, the company expects a low double-digit million-euro amount (2022: EUR 12.8 million).

The full quarterly statement as of 31 March 2023 is available for download on the Allane Mobility Group Investor Relations website.

