EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2022 and expects contract portfolio to increase in 2023

Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2022 and expects contract portfolio to increase in 2023



28.04.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Pullach, 28 April 2023 The Allane Mobility Group (Allane), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, today published its Annual Report 2022. According to the report, business development in 2022 was in line with the preliminary figures published in March. Earnings before taxes (EBT) more than doubled on stable consolidated operating revenue. For the current 2023 financial year, Allane expects an increase in the Group contract portfolio to up to 150,000 contracts, consolidated operating revenue of between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million, and EBT in the low double-digit million-euro range.



Business development 2022

Overall, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) was 10.1 percent down on the prior-year figure at 115,900 contracts. Consolidated revenue, which includes operating sales and sales revenue, decreased by 3.2 percent to EUR 717 million in the 2022 financial year. By contrast, consolidated operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) remained largely stable at EUR 385.4 million. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management fell by 6.4 percent to EUR 331.6 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased slightly by 0.6 percent to EUR 185.1 million in the reporting year. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved significantly by 109.0 percent to EUR 12.8 million.



Dividend proposal

For the 2022 financial year, the Managing Board of Allane SE plans to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.09 per share to the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2023. This dividend proposal represents an increase compared to the previous year (2021: EUR 0.06) and would result in a payout ratio of around 21 percent of consolidated net income for the 2022 financial year. The proposed appropriation of profits is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and will be published with the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting.



Outlook

According to its forecast published in the Annual Report 2022, Allane Mobility Group expects its Group contract portfolio for the current 2023 financial year to be in a range of 120,000 to 150,000 contracts (2022: 115,860 contracts) and consolidated operating revenue to be between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2022: EUR 385.4 million). For EBT, the company expects a low double-digit million-euro amount (2022: EUR 12.8 million).



The full forecast for the 2023 financial year is included in Allane Mobility Group's Annual Report 2022, which is available on the Company's website.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allanes online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.