EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group publishes results of the 2026 virtual Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Allane Mobility Group publishes results of the 2026 virtual Annual General Meeting



25.06.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Allane Mobility Group publishes results of the 2026 virtual Annual General Meeting

Garching near Munich, June 25, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group, a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, successfully held its regular virtual Annual General Meeting 2026 today. The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board by a clear majority. In total, 93.54 percent of the voting share capital was represented.

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: „2025 was an extremely successful financial year. We grew significantly and clearly improved profitability. Our contract portfolio reached a record level – driven above all by strong growth in Captive Leasing. The momentum in the first quarter of 2026 confirms that we are on the right track.“

Ignacio Barbadillo Llorens, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allane SE: „In 2025, the Management Board set clear priorities – profitability over volume, risk discipline, and the consistent expansion of OEM partnerships. The results validate this course, and the Supervisory Board fully supports it.“

Resolutions at a glance

The Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year. No dividend will be distributed for the 2025 financial year; the funds generated will primarily be used to strengthen the equity base and finance further growth.

Four members were elected to the Supervisory Board for a term of office until the Annual General Meeting in 2030: Marcelo Antonio Brutti and Woo Jong Joo (both Hyundai Capital Services, Seoul), André Lorse (Santander Consumer Bank AG, Mönchengladbach), and Dr. Axel Wieandt as an independent member. These Supervisory Board members had previously been appointed by the registry court.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting elected BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditor for the 2026 financial year and also resolved to delete obsolete capital authorizations from the Articles of Association without replacement.

The detailed voting results are available on the website of Allane SE.

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About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Garching near Munich is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 864 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

Contact:

Allane Mobility Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 7080 81 610

ir@allane.com