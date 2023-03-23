EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group significantly increases earnings in 2022 while consolidated operating revenue remains stable

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Pullach, March 23, 2023 The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, significantly improved its earnings in the 2022 financial year in a challenging market environment. According to preliminary calculations, earnings before taxes (EBT) more than doubled in the 2022 financial year while consolidated operating revenue remained stable. Business performance was negatively impacted in particular by the continuing supply bottlenecks for new vehicles and the resulting decline in the contract portfolio. This was accompanied by the macroeconomic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "The 2022 financial year was again challenging for us. Nevertheless, we succeeded in keeping our consolidated operating revenue stable and significantly improving our earnings. We presented our new growth strategy and have already successfully implemented the first measures. With our in-house developed 'Allease' dealer platform, we have laid an important foundation for future growth. In the 2022 financial year, for example, we have already secured numerous new contracts through our cooperation with Hyundai. In the new financial year, we want to grow in all business areas, in other words on 'all lanes'."



Business development

In the Retail Leasing business field, the contract portfolio as of December 31, 2022 was down 3.5 percent year-on-year to 35,300 contracts. In the Fleet Leasing business field, the number of contracts was slightly above the previous year's level at 33,600, an increase of 0.8 percent. In the Fleet Management business unit, the number of contracts fell by 20.3 percent to 47,000. Overall, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) was down 10.1 percent on the prior-year figure at 115,900 contracts.



According to preliminary calculations, consolidated operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) was in line with the previous year at EUR 385.4 million. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management fell by 6.4 percent to EUR 331.6 million. Despite continued high demand and rising unit prices for used vehicles, this development resulted mainly from a decline in sales volumes, which in turn was due to a lower contract portfolio and a higher number of contract prolongations in the Leasing business unit. Consolidated revenue, which includes consolidated operating revenue and sales revenue, therefore fell slightly by 3.2 percent to EUR 717.0 million.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased slightly by 0.6 percent to EUR 185.1 million in the 2022 financial year. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved significantly by 109.0 percent to EUR 12.8 million. This was mainly due to lower depreciation and amortization and a significant improvement in the financial result.



Implementation of the new growth strategy FAST LANE 27

In the 2022 financial year, Allane Mobility Group presented its new growth strategy FAST LANE 27. The focus of the strategy, which is to be implemented by 2027, is on the strategic development of the business model. FAST LANE 27 includes a comprehensive package of measures aimed at getting Allane back on the growth track to become the leading multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Europe in the long term. The new strategy also anchors the goal of becoming more sustainable by further increasing the proportion of alternative drives in Allane's fleet and promoting green mobility solutions.



In the 2022 financial year, Allane Mobility Group introduced two new business pillars On-Site Retail and Captive Leasing as part of its strategy implementation. While On-Site Retail includes the business of autohaus24, the core of the Captive Leasing business pillar consists of the Allease dealer portal newly developed by Allane. In this context, Allane has already launched a cooperation with Hyundai Motor Germany. Under the "HYUNDAI Leasing" brand, the 490 German Hyundai dealerships can work with Allane as a leasing partner and offer their customers attractive leasing rates directly on site.



The final and audited figures for the 2022 financial year and an outlook for the 2023 financial year will be announced by Allane Mobility Group with the publication of the Annual Report 2022 on April 28, 2023.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany. With tailor-made solutions, the Company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.