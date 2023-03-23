|
EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group significantly increases earnings in 2022 while consolidated operating revenue remains stable
Pullach, March 23, 2023 The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, significantly improved its earnings in the 2022 financial year in a challenging market environment. According to preliminary calculations, earnings before taxes (EBT) more than doubled in the 2022 financial year while consolidated operating revenue remained stable. Business performance was negatively impacted in particular by the continuing supply bottlenecks for new vehicles and the resulting decline in the contract portfolio. This was accompanied by the macroeconomic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "The 2022 financial year was again challenging for us. Nevertheless, we succeeded in keeping our consolidated operating revenue stable and significantly improving our earnings. We presented our new growth strategy and have already successfully implemented the first measures. With our in-house developed 'Allease' dealer platform, we have laid an important foundation for future growth. In the 2022 financial year, for example, we have already secured numerous new contracts through our cooperation with Hyundai. In the new financial year, we want to grow in all business areas, in other words on 'all lanes'."
About Allane Mobility Group:
Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany. With tailor-made solutions, the Company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.
Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.
Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.
With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
www.allane-mobility-group.com
