EQS-News: Allgeier SE: SDX, a Microsoft specialist in cloud software development and data analytics, joins the Allgeier Group

Munich, August 23, 2023 Microsoft partner SDX AG, which specializes in cloud software development and data analytics, joins the Allgeier Group. Allgeier is one of Germanys leading technology companies for digital transformation and offers customers a fully comprehensive software and IT services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes.

SDX AG, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is a technology partner that implements cloud-native software development and data analytics projects with innovative Azure technologies with passion and professionalism and works at the cutting edge of the digitization of business-critical enterprise applications. Based on first-class architectures and with the most up-to-date methods, the SDX eXperts develop attractive, performant and scalable software solutions in high quality and convince enterprise customers long-term.

Examples include logistics applications for the global logistics company Dachser, powerful business apps for financial companies such as Union Investment or DZ BANK, and an electronic flight bag used by more than 6,000 pilots.

The aim of the merger between SDX and Allgeier is to bundle know-how and resources for the joint development and further expansion of a specialized business unit for Microsoft technologies and applications based on Microsoft Azure. This includes services for the areas of Infrastructure, Security, Modern Work, Business Applications, Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI as well as networking with other software applications such as ERP systems and the Allgeier Groups proprietary enterprise software solutions.

Furthermore, Allgeier is pursuing the goal of leveraging cross-border synergies in the German-speaking region on the basis of Microsoft-based cloud technologies, both with existing customers and with new customers.

SDX and Allgeier will benefit significantly from each others know-how. The combined innovative power and broad range of solutions will set new standards and provide customers of both companies with a comprehensive offering for the efficient digitization of their business applications based on state-of-the-art, market-leading technology.

Together, SDX and Allgeier are targeting strong growth for the Microsoft business unit - driven by high market demand.

The owners of SDX AG will remain involved in the company as entrepreneurs and shareholders. Werner Franz remains a member of the Management Board of SDX AG and, as a member of the management team, will also be responsible for building up the Microsoft business unit within the Allgeier Group.



