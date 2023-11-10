|
EQS-News: Allianz increases revenues by 4.5% to 36.5 billion euros - Group affirms full-year outlook
EQS-News: Allianz SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Munich, November 10, 2023
3Q 2023:
9M 2023:
Outlook:
Other:
Note: The financial results are based on the new IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments) and IFRS 17 (Insurance Contracts) accounting standards, which have been adopted as of January 1, 2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the application of these new accounting standards.
1 Excluding the application of transitional measures for technical provisions.
2 As always, natural catastrophes and adverse developments in the capital markets, as well as factors stated in our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements may severely affect the operating profit and/or net income of our operations and the results of the Allianz Group.
“In the first nine months of this year, we have seen robust growth in our business volume, operating profit as well as core net income. We have also further strengthened our solvency position at 212%. Our focus on execution and operational efficiency is enabling our profitable growth with healthy margins, and this places Allianz on an excellent trajectory to achieve our targets. We confirm with confidence our operating profit target of 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.
Our resiliency as a company reflects the distinctive advantages of our global scale, diversified business mix, and the industry-leading levels of trust and engagement that we have earned with our stakeholders.”
- Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE
Total business volume
3Q 2023: Total business volume rose by 4.5 percent to 36.5 billion euros, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment which benefitted from higher prices and volumes while the growth of the Life/Health business segment was primarily linked to strong single-premium volumes in the United States. This growth was partially offset by softer AuM-driven revenues in our Asset Management business segment.
Internal growth, which adjusts for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, was 9.3 percent, driven by the Property-Casualty and Life/Health business segments.
9M 2023: Total business volume rose by 4.7 percent to 122.1 billion euros, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment, supported by the Life/Health business segment, and partially offset by the development in our Asset Management business segment.
Internal growth was at 7.0 percent, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment.
Earnings
3Q 2023: Operating profit was 3.5 (3Q 2022: 4.1) billion euros, down by 14.6 percent. This was mainly due to a lower operating insurance service result in the Property-Casualty business segment driven by an exceptional high level of claims from natural catastrophes.
Shareholders’ core net income declined to 2.1 (3Q 2022: 2.9) billion euros due to a lower operating profit and non-operating result. The prior year non-operating result benefitted from the Voya transaction.
Net income attributable to shareholders was 2.0 (3Q 2022: 2.9) billion euros.
Core earnings per share (core EPS)3 was 16.62 (9M 2022: 12.97) euros.
The annualized core return on equity (RoE)3 was 15.8 percent (full year 2022: 12.7 percent).
9M 2023: Operating profit increased 3.6 percent to 11.0 (9M 2022: 10.6) billion euros. This was mainly due to a higher operating investment result in our Life/Health business segment, supported by our Property-Casualty business segment. Operating profit from our Asset Management business segment developed in line with lower AuM-driven revenues, partially compensated by higher performance fees and lower expenses.
Shareholders’ core net income was 6.8 (9M 2022: 5.4) billion euros due to a lower non-operating profit in the prior period related to the AllianzGI US Structured Alpha provision, and an improved operating profit in the current period.
Net income attributable to shareholders was 6.4 (9M 2022: 5.3) billion euros.
3 Core EPS and core RoE calculation based on shareholders‘ core net income.
Solvency II capitalization ratio
The Solvency II capitalization ratio was 212 percent at the end of 3Q 2023 compared with 208 percent at the end of 2Q 2023. Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio was 238 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared with 235 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
“The results of this quarter, characterized by high Inflation and geopolitical tensions, demonstrate again the strength and the resilience of our diversified business model.
Our ability to grow and generate attractive returns for our stakeholders is well supported by an excellent capital position with a solvency ratio of 212 percent.”
- Giulio Terzariol, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE
Property-Casualty insurance: Strong business growth
3Q 2023: Total business volume increased by 6.1 percent to 17.2 (16.2) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth was strong at 10.8 percent due to a price effect of 5.3 percent, a volume effect of 4.9 percent as well as a service effect of 0.6 percent. The primary contributors were Türkiye and Allianz Partners, among many entities.
Operating profit softened 25.0 percent to 1.4 (1.9) billion euros, due to a lower operating insurance service result driven by an exceptionally high level of natural catastrophes, that was partly offset by a higher operating investment result.
The combined ratio rose by 3.7 percentage points to 96.2 percent (92.5 percent). The loss ratio went up 3.0 percentage points to 71.0 percent, reflecting exceptionally higher claims from natural catastrophes. The expense ratio increased by 0.7 percentage points to 25.1 percent (24.4 percent) mainly because of a higher administrative expense ratio .
9M 2023: Total business volume increased by 8.7 percent to 58.9 (54.2) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth was very strong at 11.2 percent, supported by a price effect of 6.1 percent, a volume effect of 4.9 percent and a service effect of 0.2 percent. Allianz Partners and Türkiye were the main contributors among many entities.
Operating profit rose by 1.1 percent to 5.3 (5.2) billion euros, driven by a higher operating investment result.
The combined ratio increased by 0.5 percentage points to 93.5 percent (92.9 percent). The loss ratio went up 0.4 percentage points to 68.5 percent mainly due to a less favorable run-off result. That was partially offset by lower large losses and a favorable impact from discounting. The expense ratio was stable at 24.9 percent (24.8 percent).
Life/Health insurance: Healthy earnings power
Operating profit softened slightly to 1.3 (1.4) billion euros primarily driven by foreign currency translation effects and transitional impacts linked to the adoption of IFRS 17 in the United States in the prior year. The release of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM) remained stable at 1.3 (1.3) billion euros.
Contractual service margin (CSM) decreased to 52.1 (52.9) billion euros due to unfavorable economic developments with higher interest rates and lower equity markets, and from a cost correction at Germany. New business and expected in-force return were lower than previous quarter, which led to normalized growth of 0.7 percent in the third quarter.
The new business margin (NBM) was 6.2 percent (6.5 percent). The value of new business (VNB) remained stable at 0.9 (0.9) billion euros, with increased volume in Italy, and an improved business mix in Asia Pacific.
9M 2023: PVNBP decreased to 50.6 (51.1) billion euros, including unfavorable economic impacts primarily from discounting in Germany, France, and Italy, offset by increases in volume in the United States.
Operating profit increased to 3.8 (3.2) billion euros as last year was affected mainly by transitional impacts linked to adoption of IFRS 17 in the United States. The release of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM) was stable at 3.7 (3.7) billion euros.
Contractual service margin (CSM) was stable at 52.1 (52.2) billion euros, with a slight decrease triggered by the third quarter. The normalized growth was 3.3 percent.
The new business margin increased to 5.9 percent (5.7 percent), driven by overall favorable economics across entities. The value of new business remained stable at 3.0 (2.9) billion euros, with slight increase due to higher volumes and favorable economic impacts.
Asset Management: Positive net inflows
3Q 2023: Operating revenues were 2.0 billion euros, down 2.7 percent, as higher performance fees were more than offset by lower AuM-driven revenues. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects operating revenues were up 3.3 percent.
Operating profit was stable compared to the prior-year period with 788 (787) million euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit increased by 6.5 percent. The cost-income ratio (CIR) improved to 60.5 percent (61.6 percent).
Third-party assets under management were 1.670 trillion euros as of September 30, 2023, up by 8 billion euros from the end of the second quarter 2023. Favorable foreign currency translation effects of 34.4 billion euros and net inflows of 10.5 billion euros were largely offset by market effects of 37.1 billion euros.
Total assets under management were 2.162 trillion euros at the end of the third quarter of 2023, down 1 billion euros from the end of the second quarter 2023, and in line with stable results for the third-party assets under management, including net inflows of 9.9 billion euros.
9M 2023: Operating revenues decreased by 5.9 percent to 5.8 billion euros mainly as a result of lower AuM-driven revenues. Operating profit was 2.2 (2.4) billion euros, down 7.4 percent from the prior-year period. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit was down 5.8 percent. The cost-income ratio (CIR) rose to 61.7 percent (61.0 percent). Third-party assets under managementwere 1.670 trillion euros as of September 30, 2023, up by 35 billion euros from the end of 2022.
These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz’s core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.
No duty to update
Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.
Other
The figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. This Quarterly Earnings Release is not an Interim Financial Report within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34.
This is a translation of the German Quarterly Earnings Release of the Allianz Group. In case of any divergences, the German original is binding.
Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.
