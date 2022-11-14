|
EQS-News: Allterco in 9M/22 with revenue and earnings above expectations on stable cost base
Allterco in 9M/22 with revenue and earnings above expectations on stable cost base
Note: The figures for the nine-month period 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.
With an equity ratio of 90.4% as of 30 September 2022, Allterco enjoys a solid balance sheet (31 December 2021: 90.6%). Here, in addition to the unappropriated profit, the reduction in non-current bank loans by 19.3% to BGN 1.6 million (EUR 0.8 million)* as well as the payout of a dividend of BGN 1.8 million (EUR 0.9 million) were particularly noticeable.
Cash flow from operating activities with a cash outflow of BGN 4.9 million (EUR 2.5 million)* compared to a cash inflow of BGN 4.7 million (EUR 2.4 million) in 9M/21 reflects in particular increasing inventories matching higher sales revenue and advance payments to suppliers to proactively address potential delays in the supply chains. Cash and cash equivalents decreased accordingly to BGN 24.7 million (EUR 12.6 million)* as of 30 September 2022 compared to BGN 26.0 million (EUR 13.3 million) as of 31 December 2021, providing a sufficient basis for financing further growth.
For the full year 2022, the management confirms the guidance raised in an ad hoc announcement on 3 November 2022 of an increase in revenues from the sale of goods and productions to EUR 4546 million (2021: EUR 30.4 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) between EUR 1010.5 million (2021: EUR 9.6 million).
* EUR/BGN exchange as of 14 November 2022 1 EUR = BGN 1.95583
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 9M 2022 results by means of a webcast presentation on 15 November 2022, 09.00 CET (10.00 EET). The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
For further information, please visit allterco.com
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.
Contact Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
