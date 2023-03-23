|
EQS-News: Allterco JSCo: Start of development of customized shelly chips in partnership with semiconductor manufacturer Espressif Systems
Allterco JSCo: Start of development of customized shelly chips in partnership with semiconductor manufacturer Espressif Systems
The Shelly brand is known for its innovative and feature-rich IoT devices. Shelly devices are among the most advanced on the market, with features such as HTTP servers, Wi-Fi range extender, and encrypted communication via SSL/TLC, as well as support for JavaScript and open application programming interfaces (APIs) for development and connectivity. Unlike many other brands, Shelly is compatible with all electrical installations and does not require a hub a local Internet connection is sufficient. In addition, Shelly devices have a built-in server and can operate as a stand-alone device on the local network or in the cloud. At the same time, Shelly devices offer an unrivaled price-performance ratio.
Espressif Systems is renowed as a leading provider of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth SoCs and is recognized for its ESP32 and ESP8266 series of SoCs, which are widely used in AIoT products.
Espressif Systems (688018.SH) is a public multinational, fabless semiconductor company established in 2008, with offices in China, the Czech Republic, India, Singapore and Brazil. Espressif has a passionate team of engineers and scientists from all over the world, focused on developing cutting-edge wireless communication, low-power, AIoT solutions. Espressif has created the popular ESP8266, ESP32, ESP32-S, ESP32-C and ESP32-H series of chips, modules and development boards. By leveraging wireless computing, Espressif provides green, versatile and cost-effective chipsets. Espressif has been offering solutions that are secure, robust and power-efficient. By open-sourcing technology and solutions, Espressif enables developers to use AIoT solutions globally and build their own smart-connected devices.
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Slovenia, China, USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.
