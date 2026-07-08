EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG accelerates international expansion: Location for new production facility in the USA selected

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Alzchem Group AG accelerates international expansion: Location for new production facility in the USA selected



08.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Alzchem Group AG accelerates international expansion: Location for new production facility in the USA selected

Trostberg, July 8, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG continues to advance its expansion in the strategically important defense market. By selecting Bushy Park in South Carolina as the site, the company has reached a key milestone in establishing nitroguanidine production in the United States. The project is intended to supply the U.S. market under a contract with the U.S. government. Planned investments are expected to amount to approximately USD 150 million and will be supported by funding measures from the U.S. government as well as by the state of South Carolina and Berkeley County.

Following the recent commissioning of additional nitroguanidine capacities in Germany, this marks the next step in the company’s growth strategy. By establishing a production base in the United States, Alzchem strengthens its international market position and serves the growing global demand for this essential substance used in the production of propellants. Intermediate products will continue to be manufactured at the company’s German sites, thereby securing value creation and employment in Germany.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG, comments: “With the decision on the location in South Carolina, we are consistently advancing our international growth strategy. Following the expansion of our capacities in Germany, we are now laying the foundation for further growth in the United States. This will strengthen the security of supply for our customers.”

Following the successful completion of the site selection process, the next phase of the project will now be initiated. The focus will be on further advancing the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) process, detailing the technical planning, obtaining regulatory approvals, and finalizing the contract with the U.S. government. Construction of the new production facility in Berkeley County is expected to begin during 2027, with commissioning planned for 2029.



About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.