EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG achieves record year in 2025: once again, record figures for sales and EBITDA thanks to proven focus on specialty chemicals and ingredients

Alzchem Group AG achieves record year in 2025: once again, record figures for sales and EBITDA thanks to proven focus on specialty chemicals and ingredients



Group sales increase to EUR 562.1 million

EBITDA rises disproportionately to EUR 116.5 million

Increased dividend payment of EUR 2.10 per share planned

For 2026, further growth in sales to around EUR 600 million and in EBITDA to around EUR 126 million forecast

Trostberg, February 27, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, once again demonstrated its growth and earnings strength in the fiscal year 2025 in a continuing challenging industry environment. While large parts of the European chemical industry faced subdued demand and structural cost pressure, Alzchem benefited from its consistent focus on technologically sophisticated specialty chemicals and ingredients, as well as its strong positioning in attractive niche markets. As a result, the Group once again clearly set itself apart from the general market trend and reported another record year.

Group sales in fiscal year 2025 amounted to EUR 562.1 million, which was close to the target of approximately EUR 580 million. Group EBITDA increased by 11% to EUR 116.5 million, exceeding the forecast of approximately EUR 113 million. The EBITDA margin climbed accordingly from 19.0% to 20.7%. Consolidated net income increased from EUR 54.2 million to EUR 63.6 million.

Within the segments, business development in the reporting year varied as expected. In the Basics & Intermediates segment, continued weak demand from the European steel industry and intense price competition led to a 10.9% decline in sales. In contrast, the Specialty Chemicals segment seamlessly continued its profitable growth course with an increase of 8.8% and solidified its role as the Group's key earnings driver. In particular, strong demand for the creatine products Creapure® and Creavitalis® in the Human Nutrition segment and for nitroguanidine for defense applications contributed significantly to this strong performance. The noticeable upturn in the Custom Manufacturing segment also provided important impetus, leading to a significant improvement in the utilization of multi-purpose plants.

The strong operating performance had a positive impact on the Alzchem Group's financial position. Despite a massive increase in investment volume, free cash flow remained clearly positive at EUR 40.1 million. Operating cash flow rose significantly by EUR 31.9 million to EUR 137.0 million, mainly boosted by high profitability and customer grants in the defense sector. Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 71.7 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to EUR 61.5 million in the previous year.

The expansion of production capacities for guanidine nitrate and nitroguanidine in Germany continues to proceed according to plan, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2026. In the US, the search for a site for a new nitroguanidine production plant is also progressing as planned. The site selection process is expected to be completed in the course of 2026. Alzchem is also investing heavily in sustainable, profitable growth in its creatine business. Following the successful commissioning of the capacity expansion in the third quarter of 2025, a new investment program worth around EUR 120 million was approved at the end of the year. The focus is on a largely automated production plant for creatine, its precursors, and the necessary upstream and downstream infrastructure. Gradual commissioning is planned from the second half of 2027.

Against the background of the very positive earnings development and the continued solid financial and liquidity situation, the Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2026, an increase in the dividend to EUR 2.10 (previous year: EUR 1.80) per dividend-bearing share. This would allow shareholders to participate significantly in Alzchem’s successful performance.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG: “The fiscal year 2025 impressively confirms the performance of our business model. We are growing profitably and at the same time investing decisively in our future fields – and this in a continuing very challenging industry environment. It is particularly gratifying that we were able to further advance our strategic transformation toward company-specific specialties and high-quality ingredients. With the ongoing capacity expansions and planned major investments, we are laying the foundation for the sustainable continuation of our growth course. We are therefore looking ahead with confidence.”

For fiscal year 2026, the Management Board forecasts an increase in sales to around EUR 600 million and EBITDA growth to around EUR 126 million. While Alzchem expects additional momentum in the Specialty Chemicals segment, particularly in the areas of Human Nutrition and Defense, the Basics & Intermediates segment is likely to remain at the previous year's level overall. Initial contributions from the expanded capacities are already expected in the course of 2026, which will then ramp up further in 2027. With the planned increase of around 7% in sales and around 8% in EBITDA, as well as the consistent implementation of future investments, Alzchem considers itself well positioned to achieve further growth, in the low double-digit percentage range, from 2027 onwards.

The Annual Report 2025 is available for download on the website www.alzchem.com in the Investors/Publications section.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets.

The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.