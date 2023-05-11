EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: Annual General Meeting resolves increased dividend of EUR 1.05 per share broad approval of all agenda items, including the climate roadmap

EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Alzchem Group AG: Annual General Meeting resolves increased dividend of EUR 1.05 per share broad approval of all agenda items, including the climate roadmap



11.05.2023 / 16:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Alzchem Group AG: Annual General Meeting resolves increased dividend of EUR 1.05 per share broad approval of all agenda items, including the climate roadmap

Trostberg, May 11, 2023 The shareholders of Alzchem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, approved all items on the agenda with a large majority at todays virtual Annual General Meeting. In addition to the discharge of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and the election of the auditor, the approval of the remuneration report and the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board, amendments to the Articles of Association and a dividend of EUR 1.05 per share (previous year: EUR 1.00) were also resolved. In addition, the plenum showed its strong support for the newly developed climate roadmap which is available at www.alzchem.com/en/sustainability/ by passing a consultative resolution by a large majority.

Considering the major challenges, we can look back on a very satisfactory fiscal year 2022. We are pleased that our shareholders assess Alzchems development just as positively and have expressed their strong support for it with their vote. It is also important to us to let our shareholders participate in our success with an appropriate dividend. At the same time, we are underlining our claim to be a growth stock with dividend, explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG. Of similar importance to us is the support of our shareholders for the new climate roadmap. The clear vote encourages us to resolutely continue on our chosen course. Our goal is to reduce our CO 2 emissions in Scope 1 by more than 75% by 2030 and to achieve complete climate neutrality in this area by 2033.

The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from the website at www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits from the three very different global developments climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy in a unique way. Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions for achieving the resulting social goals in a multitude of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AGs broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the companys response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,680 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of around EUR 542.2 million and EBITDA of around EUR 61.4 million in 2022.