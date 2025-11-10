EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 12th Interim Report, also Final Report

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Trostberg, November 10th, 2025

In the period from November 3rd up to and including November 6th, 2025, a total of 8,845 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme announced on November 29th, 2024. The total number of shares acquired as part of this buyback amounts to 82,450. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares from November 3rd to 6th, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day are as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 2025-11-03 - - - 2025-11-04 - - - 2025-11-05 4,357 150.00 653,550 2025-11-06 4,488 143.7402 645,106.02 Total 8,845 146.8237 1,298,656.02

With the share buyback on November 6th, 2025, the budget allocated for this purpose has been exhausted and the share buyback programme is therefore complete. The number of shares repurchased during the entire share buyback programme, the weighted average price and the aggregate volume are as follows:

Trading period Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 2024-12-02 through 2025-11-06 82,450 72.7698 5,999,874.00

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back programme are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518 in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

