Alzchem Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2YNT3 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
|
10.11.2025 14:34:13
EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 12th Interim Report, also Final Report
|
EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and
Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052
Trostberg, November 10th, 2025
12th Interim Report, also Final Report
In the period from November 3rd up to and including November 6th, 2025, a total of 8,845 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme announced on November 29th, 2024. The total number of shares acquired as part of this buyback amounts to 82,450. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.
The total number of repurchased shares from November 3rd to 6th, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day are as follows:
With the share buyback on November 6th, 2025, the budget allocated for this purpose has been exhausted and the share buyback programme is therefore complete. The number of shares repurchased during the entire share buyback programme, the weighted average price and the aggregate volume are as follows:
This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back programme are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518 in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Alzchem Group AG
- Managing Board -
10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2226998
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2226998 10.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alzchem Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25