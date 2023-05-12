EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG ensures continuity on the Management Board: Contract extension with CEO Andreas Niedermaier until 2026

EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Contract

Alzchem Group AG ensures continuity on the Management Board: Contract extension with CEO Andreas Niedermaier until 2026



12.05.2023 / 09:04 CET/CEST

Trostberg, 12 Mai 2023 The Supervisory Board of Alzchem Group AG has extended early the service contract of Chief Executive Officer Andreas Niedermaier, which runs until 31 December 2023, by 3 years until 2026. The vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets is thus relying on continuity on the Management Board, after the Management Board contracts of Klaus Englmaier (COO) and Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer (CSO) were already extended early until the end of 2025 in May 2022. Andreas Niedermaier has been with Alzchem Group AG since 1999 and has been a member of the Management Board since 2011. He is responsible for strategy, investor relations, communications, legal affairs, risk management, human resources, IT, supply chain management, insurance, as well as controlling, accounting and finance, and taxes.

Markus Zöllner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alzchem Group AG: With the extension of Andreas Niedermaiers contract, we are ensuring stability and continuity for the Alzchem Group. At the same time, we are acknowledging the extraordinarily positive development that our company has undergone under the leadership of Andreas Niedermaier in recent years. We therefore continue to place our trust in him and his colleagues on the Management Board in the future and look forward to continued highly motivated, constructive cooperation.

I am delighted about the strong vote of confidence by the Supervisory Board and the opportunity to continue the successful course of our company together with Klaus Englmaier and Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer. There is great growth potential for our solutions and products for example for Eminex®, our new product for avoiding CO 2 and methane emissions in liquid manure, or for Creamino®, our feed additive that can contribute to both improving animal nutrition and reducing feed costs," explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG. Just as important as economic success remains our goal of climate neutrality by 2033. To this end, we have developed a comprehensive climate roadmap with concrete packages of measures, which we presented in detail at our Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023. The focus here is on independence from fossil fuels and climate-neutral production.



About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits from the three very different global developments climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy in a unique way. Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions for achieving the resulting social goals in a multitude of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AGs broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the companys response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,680 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of around EUR 542.2 million and EBITDA of around EUR 61.4 million in 2022.