Alzchem Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41YHG / ISIN: DE000A41YHG1
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03.11.2026 15:37:43
EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG focuses on continuity in sales: Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract extended early through 2029
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EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Alzchem Group AG focuses on continuity in sales: Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract extended early through 2029
“Martina Spitzer combines a deep understanding of our products and customers with a keen eye for new market opportunities. She thinks entrepreneurially and knows how to rally people behind shared goals. We are therefore very pleased to be able to continue counting on her experience and entrepreneurial drive in the years to come,” explains Markus Zöllner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alzchem Group AG.
“I am very pleased with the confidence the Supervisory Board has placed in me and look forward to continuing to help shape Alzchem’s growth. In particular, our high-quality ingredients in the Specialty Chemicals segment open up attractive opportunities for new applications and international markets. By strategically expanding this high-margin business, we aim to sustainably increase Alzchem’s profitability,” says Martina Spitzer, CSO of Alzchem Group AG.
About Alzchem
Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.
With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.
03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YHG1
|WKN:
|A41YHG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
|EQS News ID:
|2427548
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427548 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Alzchem Group AG
|
03.11.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, Kauf (EQS Group)
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03.11.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy (EQS Group)
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03.11.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Dr. Jürgen Sans, buy (EQS Group)
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03.11.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Dr. Jürgen Sans, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.11.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Dr. Jürgen Sans, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.11.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Dr. Jürgen Sans, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.11.26
|EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG focuses on continuity in sales: Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract extended early through 2029 (EQS Group)
|
03.11.26
|EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG setzt auf Kontinuität im Vertrieb: Vorstandsvertrag mit Martina Spitzer vorzeitig bis 2029 verlängert (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Alzchem Group AG
|30.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Alzchem Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alzchem Group AG
|154,00
|7,39%
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