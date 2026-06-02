EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: Further increase in shareholding by Czechoslovak Group (CSG), including via derivatives

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Alzchem Group AG: Further increase in shareholding by Czechoslovak Group (CSG), including via derivatives



02.06.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Alzchem Group AG: Further increase in shareholding by Czechoslovak Group (CSG), including via derivatives

Trostberg, 2 June 2026 - Alzchem Group AG , an internationally active ingredients and speciality chemicals company, has been informed by Czechoslovak Group a.s. (CSG), through several notifications of major holdings pursuant to sections 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), that it holds 9.9% of the voting rights in Alzchem Group AG via a CSG group company, STALUNA TRADE a.s. In addition, CSG has built up financial instruments within the meaning of section 39 WpHG relating to approximately 10.2% of the voting rights. This results in an aggregated position of approximately 20.1%.

The reported financial instruments are Total Return Swaps with cash settlement, which do not convey direct voting rights and have a maturity until May 2027.

CSG has confirmed to the Company its role as a long-term oriented investor.

Alzchem Group AG maintains an ongoing dialogue with its entire shareholder base and will continue to do so as usual. The Company’s strategy and operational orientation remain unchanged. The reported transaction does not result in any changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board or the Management Board of Alzchem Group AG.

The transaction is subject to the applicable regulatory framework.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets.

The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.