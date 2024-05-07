EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG receives strong support from shareholders at Annual General Meeting; dividend increase to EUR 1.20 per share approved

EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Alzchem Group AG receives strong support from shareholders at Annual General Meeting; dividend increase to EUR 1.20 per share approved



07.05.2024 / 16:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Alzchem Group AG receives strong support from shareholders at Annual General Meeting; dividend increase to EUR 1.20 per share approved

Trostberg, May 7, 2024 – At today’s virtual Annual General Meeting, the Management Board and Supervisory Board once again received strong approval from the shareholders of Alzchem Group AG for their direction of the company. All items on the agenda were resolved by a large majority as proposed by the management. Particularly noteworthy is the increase in the dividend to EUR 1.20 per share (previous year: EUR 1.05), which was made possible by Alzchem’s strong earnings performance in the fiscal year 2023. The plenary session also approved the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the appointment of the auditor for the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2024 and the sustainability report for 2024, the remuneration report, the authorization to acquire and use treasury shares as well as an amendment to the articles of association.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG: “The extraordinarily high level of approval from our shareholders for all items on the agenda confirms the successful development and strategy of Alzchem. Our consistent transformation to specialty chemicals has proven itself impressively in 2023 and enables us to allow our shareholders to participate in Alzchem’s success in the form of a significantly increased dividend. We also expect sustained profitable growth in the coming years.”

The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from the company website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits from the three very different global developments climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy in a unique way. Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions for achieving the resulting social goals in a multitude of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases.

Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG’s broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company’s response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,690 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.