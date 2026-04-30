EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG reports significant increase in earnings in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Alzchem Group AG reports significant increase in earnings in the first quarter of 2026



30.04.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

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Alzchem Group AG reports significant increase in earnings in the first quarter of 2026

Sales up 3% year-on-year

EBITDA rises disproportionately by 18%

Forecast 2026 for further sales and EBITDA growth confirmed

Trostberg, April 30, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, started the fiscal year 2026 with a successful first quarter and was able to further increase both sales and earnings. Despite a continuing challenging economic environment, consolidated sales rose to EUR 148.7 million in the first three months of the year, 3% above the already strong prior-year level. Operating profitability developed even more positively: EBITDA grew disproportionately by 18% to EUR 32.3 million, resulting in a noticeable increase in the EBITDA margin from 18.9% to 21.7%.

The Group’s improved earnings performance is largely attributable to the shift in the product mix toward ingredients in the Specialty Chemicals segment, which thereby further solidified its position as the key earnings driver. This development led to a disproportionately high increase in earnings against a stable cost base. Sales climbed significantly by 11% from January to March to EUR 105.3 million (previous year: EUR 94.5 million). This growth was driven by sustained high demand in the Human Nutrition (Creapure®, Creavitalis®) and Defense (nitroguanidine) sectors. Segment EBITDA rose by 21% to EUR 31.5 million.

In contrast, the Basics & Intermediates segment saw a decline in line with expectations. Sales in this area fell by 14% to EUR 36.7 million (previous year: EUR 42.6 million). This development was primarily driven by the weak market environment in the steel industry as well as significant price pressure in the agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors. Nevertheless, the segment was able to slightly improve its profitability.

At the same time, Alzchem is driving forward key investment projects. These include, in particular, the expansion of production capacities for nitroguanidine and guanidine nitrate, as well as the extensive investment program to expand the creatine business. The carbide furnace renovation is also proceeding according to plan, so that recommissioning is expected in July 2026 as planned.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG, explains: “The successful start to 2026 demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business model. Our segments have performed exactly as forecast: While specialty chemicals continue to serve as a powerful growth engine, the base business is proving its stability even under difficult conditions. We have thus laid a solid foundation for the full year and look forward with confidence to the further acceleration of our growth starting in the second half of the year.”

The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2026 is available for download on the website www.alzchem.com in the Investors/Publications section.



About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets.

The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.