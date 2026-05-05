EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: successful Annual General Meeting 2026 thanks to broad shareholder support

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Alzchem Group AG: successful Annual General Meeting 2026 thanks to broad shareholder support



05.05.2026 / 16:42 CET/CEST

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Alzchem Group AG: successful Annual General Meeting 2026 thanks to broad shareholder support

Dividend increases to EUR 2.10 per share

Switch to registered shares and strategic amendments to the Articles of Association approved

Trostberg, May 5, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG’s commitment to innovation and growth “Made in Germany” received broad support from shareholders at today’s Annual General Meeting. Among other things, the resolutions focused on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit. The Annual General Meeting followed the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 2.10 per share, up from EUR 1.80 in the previous year.

Other key resolutions concerned strategic amendments to the Articles of Association: The Annual General Meeting approved the switch to registered shares, which is intended to enable even more direct and efficient communication with shareholders in the future. In addition, the conditions for electronic shares were established, and further amendments to the Articles of Association were approved, including measures to increase flexibility in conducting virtual Annual General Meetings and to further develop Supervisory Board governance.

Furthermore, the Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the fiscal year 2025 by a large majority, and RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, was reappointed as the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements as well as the auditor of the Sustainability Report. The Remuneration Report was also approved.

“The broad approval of our shareholders for all key agenda items underscores the confidence in our strategic direction and our operational strength. With the once again increased, attractive dividend of EUR 2.10 per share, we continue to let our shareholders participate appropriately in the company’s success. In addition, the amendments to the Articles of Association approved today, in particular the switch to registered shares, are an important step toward strengthening our capital market communication and laying the foundation for even closer and more efficient interaction with our investors,” explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG. “Operationally, we got off to a good start in 2026 with a successful first quarter. Our Ingredients are meeting stable demand, and we are benefiting from our clear focus on high-margin niche markets. Against this background, we look forward to the rest of the year with confidence and are well-positioned to achieve our growth and profitability targets.”

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are available for download on the company’s website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.