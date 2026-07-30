EQS-News: Alzchem successfully continues profitable growth in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Alzchem successfully continues profitable growth in the first half of 2026



30.07.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

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Alzchem successfully continues profitable growth in the first half of 2026

Group sales increase by 6% to EUR 303.9 million

EBITDA rises disproportionately by 14% to EUR 64.5 million

High-quality specialty chemical ingredients remain growth drivers

Forecast is confirmed: Further increases in sales and EBITDA expected

Trostberg, July 30, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, once again demonstrated its strong operational performance in the first half of 2026. In a continued challenging market environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties and subdued industrial activity, Group sales grew by 6% from EUR 287.6 million to EUR 303.9 million. EBITDA once again rose disproportionately by 14% from EUR 56.5 million to EUR 64.5 million, resulting in an increase in the EBITDA margin from 19.6% to 21.2%.

The positive business and sales development is based on both higher sales volumes and improved price levels. At the same time, Alzchem was able to further increase its profitability, once again demonstrating the success of its strategic focus on high-margin specialty chemical ingredients. In the Specialty Chemicals segment, sales rose accordingly by 10% in the first half of 2026, from EUR 194.6 million to EUR 214.3 million. EBITDA grew disproportionately by 19% from EUR 53.9 million to EUR 64.1 million, corresponding to an increased EBITDA margin of 29.9% compared to 27.7% in the prior year. The main growth drivers were the Human Nutrition, Defense, and Custom Manufacturing segments. The persistently high global demand for the creatine products Creapure® and Creavitalis®, as well as Alzchem’s strong market position in the nitroguanidine segment for the defense industry, provided growth momentum, as did the continued high capacity utilization of the multipurpose plants in Custom Manufacturing.

The Basics & Intermediates segment performed in line with expectations in the first half of 2026. At EUR 75.4 million, sales were slightly below the prior-year figure of EUR 78.2 million. Despite the continued challenging market environment in the pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors, as well as scheduled one-time effects from the comprehensive carbide furnace renovation, the segment reported a break-even EBITDA (prior year: EUR 1.3 million). At the same time, initial signs of stabilization emerged in the metallurgical business. Thanks to forward-looking production and inventory planning, customer supply was ensured at all times throughout the furnace renovation phase. Upon completion of the measures scheduled for the second half of 2026, the foundation for a high-performance production base in the long term will simultaneously be established.

In parallel with its positive operating performance, Alzchem is consistently advancing its strategic growth projects. In Germany, the start-up process for the new nitroguanidine plant has begun. The additional production capacity will become available in stages during the second half of 2026, enabling the company to reliably meet the continuing rise in customer demand. At the same time, the decision to locate the facility at Bushy Park in South Carolina marked an important milestone in establishing Alzchem’s own nitroguanidine production in the U.S. Another area of investment is the expansion of creatine production in Germany, through which Alzchem aims to meet the long-term high demand for high-quality creatine products and enable further growth.

To finance the extensive growth investments, Alzchem agreed on a new long-term financing structure with its existing banking syndicate in the second quarter of 2026. The financing volume amounts to up to EUR 100 million, which can be drawn down flexibly in several tranches. This strengthens Alzchem’s financial flexibility for the further implementation of its growth strategy.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG, comments: “The first half of 2026 demonstrates that we are successfully combining operational strength with long-term future investments. While we were able to further increase sales and earnings, we are simultaneously laying the groundwork for our next growth phase. The new long-term financing agreement gives us the necessary flexibility to consistently implement our strategic projects. The fact that the participating banks support this course of action is a clear sign of confidence in the profitability and sustainability of our business model.”

Based on its successful business development in the first half of 2026, Alzchem sees its strategic direction as validated. The strong demand for high-margin specialty chemical ingredients, the on-schedule expansion of production capacity, and the broadened financing base create favorable conditions for the company’s further development. Against this background, the company confirms its forecast for fiscal year 2026 and continues to expect profitable growth.

The half-year report 2026 is available for download on the website www.alzchem.com in the Investors/Financial information section.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.