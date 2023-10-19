EQS-News: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Amadeus FiRe repurchases 5% of its own shares as part of its public share repurchase offer

EQS-News: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

AMADEUS FIRE AG: Amadeus FiRe repurchases 5% of its own shares as part of its public share repurchase offer



19.10.2023 / 19:28 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, 19 October 2023. The public share repurchase offer of Amadeus FiRe AG, announced on 25 September 2023 was well received and significantly oversubscribed at the end of the acceptance period. The offer related to a repurchase of a total of up to 285,903 shares for €112.50 per share, which is equal to 5% of all Amadeus FiRe shares. Since the total number of offered shares exceeds this maximum number, declarations of acceptance for up to 100 offered Amadeus FiRe shares will, as provided for in the offer, be given preferential consideration in full and otherwise on a pro rata basis. The settlement of the repurchase offer is expected to take place on 26 October 2023.

The total purchase price for the repurchase of the shares amounts to approximately € 32.2 million.

The Company will hold approximately 5% of its capital stock as treasury shares after the transaction is finalised. The own shares held by Amadeus FiRe AG do not bear voting or dividend rights.

Further information on the repurchase offer are available on the company's website under https://www.amadeus-fire.de/en/investor-relations/share-repurchase-2023/

