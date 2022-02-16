|
EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Contracts of CEO Gerald Mayer and COO Helmut Kaufmann extended
Ranshofen, February 16, 2022
- Early extension of contracts of CEO Gerald Mayer and COO Helmut Kaufmann
At today's Supervisory Board meeting of AMAG Austria Metall AG, a resolution has been passed to implement an early extension of the contracts of Chief Executive Officer Gerald Mayer and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Helmut Kaufmann. The term of Gerald Mayer's contract was thereby extended until December 31, 2025. Dr. Helmut Kaufmann's contract runs until April 30, 2026.
Gerald Mayer has been active as CEO of AMAG since March 2019. His scope of responsibility also includes the financial agendas for which he has already been responsible as Chief Financial Officer since 2007. Dr. Helmut Kaufmann has been COO at AMAG since 2007. Since June 2019, the AMAG Management Board team has been completed by Chief Sales Officer Victor Breguncci whose contract was also extended early, in September of the previous year, by a four-year period until May 31, 2026.
Herbert Ortner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG: "AMAG's proven Management Board team has successfully implemented the company's strategic expansion plans in recent years and has confidently handled the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will continue to drive AMAG's growth course in a dynamic market in the years ahead. The early extension of the Management Board contracts of Gerald Mayer and Helmut Kaufmann ensures consistency and enables the sustainable and structured further development of a successful company."
Photo 1: AMAG Austria Metall AG Management Board (from left to right): Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr. Helmut Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gerald Mayer and Chief Sales Officer (CSO) Victor Breguncci
