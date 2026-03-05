EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG decides on CEO succession

EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Ranshofen, 5 March 2026

AMAG Austria Metall AG decides on CEO succession

CEO Hon.-Prof. Priv.-Doz. Dr. Helmut Kaufmann (63) to step down from the Management Board after nearly 19 years, effective 30 April 2026.

New CEO: Current Chief Sales Officer Victor Breguncci (51), MBA, will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 May 2026.

CFO Mag. Claudia Trampitsch (48) has been reappointed as Chief Financial Officer ahead of schedule for another three years, effective 1 January 2027

AMAG manager Dr. Alexander Moser-Parapatits (40), currently Head of “Strategy & Corporate Development”, will be newly appointed to the Management Board as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer (CSIO), effective 1 May 2026.

The Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG, in its meeting held on 5 March 2026, adopted the following resolutions regarding Management Board matters, thereby setting an early course for the future management structure and CEO succession:

Long-standing Management Board member and CEO Helmut Kaufmann will leave the Management Board after the 2026 Annual General Meeting, effective 30 April 2026. After 19 years on the Management Board, Mr. Kaufmann has decided to step down from his mandate following the 2026 Annual General Meeting, thereby supporting an early internal succession solution.

Effective 1 May 2026, Victor Breguncci will be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Breguncci, a recognized expert with international experience in AMAG’s business areas, has been a member of the Management Board since 2019 and has previously been responsible for Sales. His now formalized term of office as CEO will run until 31 May 2029.

At the same time, CFO Claudia Trampitsch has been reappointed as Chief Financial Officer ahead of schedule for another three years until 31 December 2029. Trampitsch has been serving as Chief Financial Officer since 1 January 2024. Prior to her appointment to the Management Board, she headed, among other functions, the Group Accounting and Tax department at AMAG from 2015 to 2023.

The current Head of “Strategy & Corporate Development”, Alexander Moser-Parapatits, has been newly appointed to the Management Board. Effective 1 May 2026, he will assume the position of Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer (CSIO) and has been appointed for a period of three years, until 30 April 2029.

Alessandro Dazza, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG, stated:

„With Helmut Kaufmann, a highly experienced executive will leave AMAG after almost two decades. During this time, Helmut Kaufmann has significantly shaped AMAG, decisively contributed to its strategic development, has taken important decisions for the future, and further advanced the Group as a whole and its specialty products towards technological leadership. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Helmut Kaufmann for his outstanding achievements and successes for AMAG Austria Metall AG.“

„At the same time, we are pleased that with the appointment of AMAG’s Chief Sales Officer Victor Breguncci as the new CEO, the reappointment of Claudia Trampitsch as CFO and the appointment of Alexander Moser-Parapatits as CSIO, we are able to ensure a seamless generational transition and stability within the Management Board. It is particularly pleasing that the future Management Board team has been formed through internal appointments“, Dazza continued.

Helmut Kaufmann, who will step down as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of AMAG Austria Metall AG as of 30 April 2026, stated:

„After almost two decades at AMAG, I would like to thank the entire workforce, my fellow Management Board members and the Supervisory Board for the excellent cooperation and for what we have achieved together. In an environment characterized by impressive research results, rapid technological developments and political challenges, AMAG and its specialty products have been successfully positioned as leaders in technology and sustainability in the international market. I wish the new Management Board team and the entire company all the best and every success for the future.“

Victor Breguncci, Chief Sales Officer and designated Chief Executive Officer of AMAG Austria Metall AG effective 1 May 2026, stated:

„I am honored by the trust placed in me by the Supervisory Board and look forward to leading AMAG as CEO from 1 May 2026. Together with our team, we will build on the company’s strong foundations and continue its successful development. In what remains a challenging market environment for the European aluminum industry, we will stay firmly focused on our strong customer orientation, the high quality of our products and our recognized position as a reliable premium partner. At the same time, we will further strengthen our sales activities to unlock new markets and applications for our products and services.“

As of 1 May 2026, the Management Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG will therefore consist of CEO Victor Breguncci, CFO Claudia Trampitsch, and CSIO Alexander Moser-Parapatits.







About the AMAG Group

AMAG Austria Metall AG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium casting and rolled products used in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction and packaging. The Canadian Alouette smelter, in which AMAG holds a 20% interest, produces high-quality primary aluminium with an exemplary ecological balance. The AMAG components division, headquartered in Übersee am Chiemsee (Germany), also manufactures ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry.

