AMAG Aktie
WKN DE: A1JFYU / ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
|
05.03.2026 16:58:53
EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG decides on CEO succession
|
EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Investor information
Ranshofen, 5 March 2026
AMAG Austria Metall AG decides on CEO succession
The Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG, in its meeting held on 5 March 2026, adopted the following resolutions regarding Management Board matters, thereby setting an early course for the future management structure and CEO succession:
Long-standing Management Board member and CEO Helmut Kaufmann will leave the Management Board after the 2026 Annual General Meeting, effective 30 April 2026. After 19 years on the Management Board, Mr. Kaufmann has decided to step down from his mandate following the 2026 Annual General Meeting, thereby supporting an early internal succession solution.
Effective 1 May 2026, Victor Breguncci will be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Breguncci, a recognized expert with international experience in AMAG’s business areas, has been a member of the Management Board since 2019 and has previously been responsible for Sales. His now formalized term of office as CEO will run until 31 May 2029.
At the same time, CFO Claudia Trampitsch has been reappointed as Chief Financial Officer ahead of schedule for another three years until 31 December 2029. Trampitsch has been serving as Chief Financial Officer since 1 January 2024. Prior to her appointment to the Management Board, she headed, among other functions, the Group Accounting and Tax department at AMAG from 2015 to 2023.
The current Head of “Strategy & Corporate Development”, Alexander Moser-Parapatits, has been newly appointed to the Management Board. Effective 1 May 2026, he will assume the position of Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer (CSIO) and has been appointed for a period of three years, until 30 April 2029.
Alessandro Dazza, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG, stated:
„At the same time, we are pleased that with the appointment of AMAG’s Chief Sales Officer Victor Breguncci as the new CEO, the reappointment of Claudia Trampitsch as CFO and the appointment of Alexander Moser-Parapatits as CSIO, we are able to ensure a seamless generational transition and stability within the Management Board. It is particularly pleasing that the future Management Board team has been formed through internal appointments“, Dazza continued.
Helmut Kaufmann, who will step down as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of AMAG Austria Metall AG as of 30 April 2026, stated:
Victor Breguncci, Chief Sales Officer and designated Chief Executive Officer of AMAG Austria Metall AG effective 1 May 2026, stated:
As of 1 May 2026, the Management Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG will therefore consist of CEO Victor Breguncci, CFO Claudia Trampitsch, and CSIO Alexander Moser-Parapatits.
About the AMAG Group
AMAG Austria Metall AG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium casting and rolled products used in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction and packaging. The Canadian Alouette smelter, in which AMAG holds a 20% interest, produces high-quality primary aluminium with an exemplary ecological balance. The AMAG components division, headquartered in Übersee am Chiemsee (Germany), also manufactures ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry.
Website: www.amag.at
NOTE
The forecasts, plans and forward-looking assessments and statements contained in this publication were made on the basis of all information available to AMAG at the present time. If the assumptions underlying the forecasts do not materialise, targets are not achieved or risks arise, actual earnings may differ from those currently anticipated. We undertake no obligation to update such forecasts in light of new information or future events.
This publication has been prepared with the utmost care and the data has been checked. However, rounding, transmission or printing errors cannot be ruled out. AMAG and its representatives accept no liability for the completeness and accuracy of the information contained in this publication. This publication is also available in German, whereby in case of doubt, the German version shall prevail.
This publication does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to buy or sell AMAG securities.
Additional features:
File: 250122_AMAG_02_Helmut_Kaufmann_0296_RGB_copyright_Robert_Maybach_low
File: 250122_AMAG_03_Victor_Breguncci_0163 1_RGB_copyright_Robert_Maybach
05.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AMAG Austria Metall AG
|Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
|5282 Ranshofen
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7722 801 0
|Fax:
|+43 7722 809 498
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@amag.at
|Internet:
|www.amag-al4u.com
|ISIN:
|AT00000AMAG3
|WKN:
|A1JFYU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2286690
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2286690 05.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMAG
|
05.03.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Wien: ATX Prime letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG entscheidet CEO-Nachfolge (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG decides on CEO succession (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|AMAG-Vorstandschef Kaufmann wird vorzeitig per Ende April abgelöst (APA)
|
05.03.26
|EQS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Vorzeitiger Wechsel in der Funktion des Vorstandsvorsitzenden (CEO) (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|EQS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Early change in the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|Minuszeichen in Wien: ATX Prime am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|ATX Prime aktuell: Pluszeichen im ATX Prime (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AMAG
|27.02.26
|AMAG Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|05.02.25
|AMAG accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|24.01.25
|AMAG
|Baader Bank
|03.05.24
|AMAG accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|12.01.24
|AMAG
|Baader Bank
|27.02.26
|AMAG Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|05.02.25
|AMAG accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|24.01.25
|AMAG
|Baader Bank
|03.05.24
|AMAG accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|12.01.24
|AMAG
|Baader Bank
|30.04.21
|AMAG add
|Baader Bank
|25.02.21
|AMAG add
|Baader Bank
|08.02.21
|AMAG kaufen
|Baader Bank
|30.07.20
|AMAG add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.20
|AMAG kaufen
|Baader Bank
|27.02.26
|AMAG Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|05.02.25
|AMAG accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|20.07.23
|AMAG neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|18.07.22
|AMAG neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|11.08.21
|AMAG neutral
|Erste Group Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMAG
|28,60
|4,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt etwas nach: ATX könnte sich an Erholung versuchen -- DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen erneut fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bleibt der Iran-Krieg das bestimmende Thema. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein freundlicher Auftakt ab. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.