EQS-News: Amendments to the Bond Terms and Conditions Have Been Implemented

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

Amendments to the Bond Terms and Conditions Have Been Implemented



25.09.2026 / 17:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Amendments to the Bond Terms and Conditions Have Been Implemented Amendments to the terms and conditions of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes, the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes, the Super Senior Notes and the East Refinancing Notes have been implemented and have become effective Berlin, 25 September 2026 – The terms and conditions of the following bonds of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ("ACCENTRO“ or the "Company") or its subsidiary have been amended (the "Amendments"): (i) the "Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A254YS5), (ii) the "Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A3H3D51), (iii) the "Super Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A4DFWD1) and (iv) the "East Refinancing Notes" (ISIN: DE000A4DFNY6) issued by ACCENTRO East Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (together the "Bonds"). The Amendments to the terms and conditions of the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes, the Super Senior Notes and the East Refinancing Notes were implemented by way of consensual agreement with all respective bondholders. The Amendments to the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes were implemented by way of a vote without meeting of bondholders in accordance with the provisions of the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz, SchVG) (see press release dated 31 July 2026). The Amendments became effective upon attachment to the respective global certificates. Regarding the successful amendments to the bonds, Katja Bielecke, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "The additional time and financial flexibility provided by the successful completion of the bond amendments has given the Company the ability to take advantage of market dislocations in both its own capital structure and its underlying investment markets. We thank the bondholders of all four Bonds for their strong support of the ACCENTRO Group and the trust placed in the new Management Board. Both are the vital foundation for the new Management Board to successfully continue the value-enhancing realignment of ACCENTRO.” The Amendments to the terms and conditions comprise in particular the following material points (see also ad hoc announcement dated 8 July 2026): Maturity extensions: The maturity of the Reinstated Senior Secured Principal (as defined in the terms and conditions) of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes and the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes has been extended in each case from 30 September 2029 to 30 September 2031; the respective Reinstated Subordinated Principal (as defined in the terms and conditions) correspondingly from 30 December 2034 to 30 December 2036. The maturity date of the Super Senior Notes has been extended from 30 December 2027 to 30 December 2029. The maturity date of the East Refinancing Notes (currently 30 June 2027) may be extended by up to two one-year extension periods at the discretion of Accentro East Holding GmbH. Amortisation provisions: The minimum mandatory amortisation provisions of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes and Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes and the mandatory amortisation from proceeds provision of the Super Senior Notes have been deleted in their entirety. For the East Refinancing Notes, the obligation for early repayment from net disposal proceeds has been limited to proceeds received after 31 December 2026. For subsequent periods, the managing directors may waive the repayment obligation provided the proceeds are applied to CAPEX measures within six months. Acquisition restrictions: For the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes, the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes and the Super Senior Notes, the acquisition restrictions in relation to Inventory Property (as defined in the terms and conditions) for the calendar year 2026 have been lifted in their entirety. From 2027, the annual acquisition volume (on an equity basis) in respect of Investment Property and Inventory Property (as defined in the terms and conditions) will be increased to a total of EUR 50,000,000 (previously: EUR 40,000,000 for Inventory Property). Unutilised amounts may be carried forward to subsequent years. For the East Refinancing Notes, acquisitions are generally permitted unless expressly prohibited. Increase tap issue cap: The tap issue cap (as defined in the terms and conditions) of the Super Senior Notes has been increased to EUR 30,000,000 (previously: EUR 15,000,000). Since ACCENTRO has previously issued new notes with a nominal value of approximately EUR 15,000,000 under this provision, it now has an additional issuance volume available for new notes with a nominal value of up to EUR 15,000,000. Waiver of rights arising from breaches: The bondholders of all four Bonds have waived rights arising from any breaches of reporting obligations and financial indebtedness restrictions up to 31 December 2026. The bondholders of the East Refinancing Notes have waived rights in connection with the non-application of the disposal proceeds from the sale of the East sub-portfolio towards early repayment. In addition to the Amendments to the bond terms and conditions, the Intercreditor Agreement has also been amended. It now provides, inter alia, that the Company has a repurchase basket capacity of up to EUR 10,000,000 in Market Value for the 2026 Reinstate Senior Notes.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor focused on residential privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, its regional focus includes major cities and metropolitan areas in central Germany as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. ACCENTRO's business activities comprise three core areas: tenant-oriented sale of apartments to private owner-occupiers and investors as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the management of a proprietary real estate portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are partly listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). Further shares are unlisted (WKN: A40ZWH, ISIN: DE000A40ZWH7). www.accentro.de

Contact for Press and Public Relations: Theresa Walz

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

Email: walz@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 572

Contact for Investor Relations: Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

Email: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272

25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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