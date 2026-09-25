Accentro Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
|
25.09.2026 17:17:23
EQS-News: Amendments to the Bond Terms and Conditions Have Been Implemented
|
EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG
/ Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate
Amendments to the Bond Terms and Conditions Have Been Implemented
Berlin, 25 September 2026 – The terms and conditions of the following bonds of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ("ACCENTRO“ or the "Company") or its subsidiary have been amended (the "Amendments"): (i) the "Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A254YS5), (ii) the "Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A3H3D51), (iii) the "Super Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A4DFWD1) and (iv) the "East Refinancing Notes" (ISIN: DE000A4DFNY6) issued by ACCENTRO East Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (together the "Bonds").
The Amendments to the terms and conditions of the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes, the Super Senior Notes and the East Refinancing Notes were implemented by way of consensual agreement with all respective bondholders. The Amendments to the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes were implemented by way of a vote without meeting of bondholders in accordance with the provisions of the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz, SchVG) (see press release dated 31 July 2026).
The Amendments became effective upon attachment to the respective global certificates.
Regarding the successful amendments to the bonds, Katja Bielecke, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said:
"The additional time and financial flexibility provided by the successful completion of the bond amendments has given the Company the ability to take advantage of market dislocations in both its own capital structure and its underlying investment markets.
We thank the bondholders of all four Bonds for their strong support of the ACCENTRO Group and the trust placed in the new Management Board. Both are the vital foundation for the new Management Board to successfully continue the value-enhancing realignment of ACCENTRO.”
The Amendments to the terms and conditions comprise in particular the following material points (see also ad hoc announcement dated 8 July 2026):
In addition to the Amendments to the bond terms and conditions, the Intercreditor Agreement has also been amended. It now provides, inter alia, that the Company has a repurchase basket capacity of up to EUR 10,000,000 in Market Value for the 2026 Reinstate Senior Notes.
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor focused on residential privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, its regional focus includes major cities and metropolitan areas in central Germany as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. ACCENTRO's business activities comprise three core areas: tenant-oriented sale of apartments to private owner-occupiers and investors as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the management of a proprietary real estate portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are partly listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). Further shares are unlisted (WKN: A40ZWH, ISIN: DE000A40ZWH7). www.accentro.de
Theresa Walz
Thomas Eisenlohr
25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVK3
|WKN:
|A40ZVK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200VKLY50XNAFCM46
|EQS News ID:
|2405804
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2405804 25.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Analysen zu Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLeichte Entspannung am Ölmarkt: ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.