EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: All voting items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of the ams-OSRAM AG approved by a clear majority

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

ams-OSRAM AG: All voting items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of the ams-OSRAM AG approved by a clear majority



10.06.2026 / 13:25 CET/CEST

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All voting items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of the ams-OSRAM AG approved by a clear majority

Premstaetten, Austria (June 10, 2026) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) announces that all voting items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of ams-OSRAM AG were approved by a clear majority. The Supervisory Board members Andreas Gerstenmayer and Arunjai Mittal were elected for a new term of office until the Annual General Meeting 2030.

At today's Annual General Meeting, all voting items on the agenda were approved with majorities of the votes cast ranging from 83.65 percent to 100 percent.

In accordance with the resolutions, both Andreas Gerstenmayer and Arunjai Mittal were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board for a new term of office until the 2030 Annual General Meeting.

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.

“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information Investor Relations

ams-OSRAM AG

Dr Juergen Rebel

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

T: +43 3136 500-0

investor@ams-osram.com Media Relations

ams-OSRAM AG

Bernd Hops

Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications

T: +43 3136 500-0

press@ams-osram.com

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