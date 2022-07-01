EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS business to Plastic Omnium

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS business to Plastic Omnium



01.07.2022 / 17:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS business to Plastic Omnium

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (1 July 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS (Automotive Lighting Systems) business to Plastic Omnium (Euronext: POM). ams OSRAM will continue to be a key supplier of automotive LED and optical components to Plastic Omnium.

AMLS was established on 1 October 2021 following the dissolution of the OSRAM Continental joint venture. AMLS combines lighting technology with electronics and software to develop smart and innovative full lighting systems for the automotive industry. This transaction did not include other ams OSRAM technologies and products for automotive OEMs and the automotive aftermarket.

For more information on ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube