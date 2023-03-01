|
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Clay Paky entertainment lighting business to ARRI AG
ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Clay Paky entertainment lighting business to ARRI AG
Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (1 March 2023) ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today that the sale of Clay Paky entertainment lighting business has been completed with ARRI AG.
ARRI AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a leading designer and manufacturer of camera and lighting systems as well as system solutions for the film, broadcast, and media industries, with a worldwide distribution and service network. Clay Paky is a leading partner for the worlds most renowned entertainers, global events, and theaters. As a worldwide reference brand in the professional high-end entertainment lighting market Clay Paky offers an innovative, award-winning portfolio of moving body and moving mirror projectors, color-changers, followspots, projectors and various lighting effects mostly based on LED and laser-based technology.
This closing represents a planned and communicated disposal following the acquisition of OSRAM. ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive & specialty lamps business and the announcement represents a further milestone in the implementation of ams OSRAMs strategy to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization, and sensing and to divest businesses that are not core to the companys strategy.
For more information on ARRI AG please visit arri.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.
