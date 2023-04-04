EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Disposal

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics



04.04.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

This closing represents the last of the communicated disposals following the acquisition of OSRAM

ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive and specialty lamps business



Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (4 April 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today that the disposal of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics, a global supplier of LED drivers, has closed.



The Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia employs around 600 people and operates widely across a large number of European and Asian countries. Inventronics is a publicly traded company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Inventronics maintains global operations including manufacturing facilities in China, India and Mexico in addition to distribution centers in the US and the Netherlands. Sales offices in major markets around the world service customers in more than 100 countries.



With this closing all risks and benefits of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia have transferred to Inventronics. This closing represents the completion of the communicated planned divestitures following the acquisition of OSRAM. ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive and specialty lamps business. The announcement represents an important milestone as ams OSRAM implements its strategy to divest businesses that are not core to the companys strategy and to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization, and sensing. The total proceeds from these divestitures have increased to well above EUR 550 million which is meaningfully higher than the initial expectation.



For more information on Inventronics please visit inventronicsglobal.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.



About ams OSRAM



The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.



With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.



Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).



