25.05.2023 17:45:12
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2023
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2023
Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (25 May 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, has published the Supervisory and Management Board proposals for the Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2023 on the company website.
Agenda item 7 comprises proposed elections to the Supervisory Board. Current Supervisory Board member Ms Yen Yen Tan will be standing for re-election. Following the conclusion of the term of Mr Brian Krzanich, Mr Andreas Mattes will stand for election as a new candidate to the Supervisory Board. The term for both proposed elections is planned to conclude with the completion of the General Meeting which will resolve on the discharge for the business year 2026.
Andreas Mattes commands extensive international experience having served in top management positions at several large multinational companies in Europe and the US for over 30 years. He most recently served as President and CEO of Coherent, Inc., a US-based leading worldwide provider of lasers and laser-based technology, until 2022. In this capacity, Mr Mattes successfully led the sale of Coherent, Inc. to II-VI Incorporated. Previously he had been President and CEO of US-based Diebold Nixdorf Inc. and Diebold Inc., leading the acquisition of Germany-listed Wincor Nixdorf AG.
