EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM reaches an agreement for Inventronics to acquire the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Disposal

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM reaches an agreement for Inventronics to acquire the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia



15.06.2022 / 11:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (15 June 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today the agreement to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics, a global supplier of LED drivers. ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business, as well as automotive, entertainment and industry lamps business. The transaction represents a further milestone in the implementation of ams OSRAMs strategy to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization and sensing, and to divest businesses that are not core to the companys strategy. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

The ams OSRAM Europe and Asia Digital Systems business develops mainly power supplies with related light modules, software and connectable components for traditional and LED illumination. These are essential components for luminaires in professional lighting applications that enable smart lighting solutions and digitalization. With the acquisition of ams OSRAMs Europe and Asia Digital Systems business Inventronics will be able to expand its regional and portfolio scope.

We are very excited about this transaction. We fully believe it will enable us to create even more value for our customers, employees and shareholders. The combined portfolio and capabilities, coupled with the fact that we will not be competing with our customers, should make us the first choice for LED drivers with a very large portion of the market, said Marshall Miles, CEO, Inventronics.

Dr. Wilhelm Nehring, EVP and GM Business Unit Digital at ams OSRAM: Our goal was to select a buyer who offers a long-term perspective for our employees and our customers along with the ability to foster additional value creation for customers. Digital Systems and Inventronics share a passion for technology and this acquisition is based on a growth strategy, which provides an exciting future perspective for the business and employees.

We look forward to joining the Inventronics family. Both companies have a deep market knowledge and customer understanding, and that combined with our strong European and Asian presence will enable us to continue to deliver excellent quality and leading-edge innovations to our customers, said Dr. Gernot Steinlesberger, Head of OSRAM Digital Systems Europe and Asia.

The Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia employs around 600 people. The business is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany, and operates in more than 35 countries worldwide.

Inventronics is a publicly traded company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. The company maintains global operations including manufacturing facilities in China, India and Mexico in addition to distribution centers in the US and the Netherlands. Sales offices are in major markets around the world servicing customers in more than 100 countries.

For more information on Inventronics, please visit inventronics-co.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

