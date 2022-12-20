EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM signs agreement to sell its entertainment lighting business Clay Paky to ARRI AG

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Disposal

ams OSRAM signs agreement to sell its entertainment lighting business Clay Paky to ARRI AG

The business will become part of ARRI, a global player within the motion picture and broadcast industry

With this agreement, ams OSRAM implements the last of the divestments which the company had communicated to pursue following the acquisition of OSRAM, strengthening the focus on core technology areas

Premstaetten, Austria (20 December 2022) ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Clay Paky entertainment lighting business to Germany based ARRI AG. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Clay Paky, established in 1976 and acquired by OSRAM in 2014, is headquartered in Seriate, Italy and is recognized as a leading global provider and worldwide reference brand in the professional high-end entertainment lighting market. Clay Paky has strengthened its technology leadership through LED- and Laser based portfolio extensions, and offers an innovative, award-winning portfolio of moving body and moving mirror projectors, color-changers, followspots, projectors and various lighting effects. Clay Paky is a leading partner for the worlds most renowned entertainers, global events, and theaters.

ARRI AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a leading designer and manufacturer of camera and lighting systems as well as system solutions for the film, broadcast, and media industries, with a worldwide distribution and service network.

The acquisition of Clay Paky is a strategic, long-term investment into our lighting business, said ARRI CEO Dr. Matthias Erb. Clay Paky enjoys premium recognition in the entertainment lighting market while ARRI is recognized as a premium manufacturer in motion picture and broadcast lighting. This premium position of the two brands shows, that both companies are an ideal match and can further expand their respective businesses under the unified parent company.

Dr. Wilhelm Nehring, EVP Business Unit Digital at ams OSRAM commented: ARRI AG is an ideal new home for the Clay Paky team in Seriate and all around the world. ARRIs global footprint, strong technology track record and market understanding will offer a very attractive long-term perspective for Clay Paky and their customers.

We are very happy to be joining the ARRI family. Both companies have a leading position in their field, thanks to a deep market knowledge, innovation power and customer understanding. We both share a rich heritage of, and unconditional passion for technology and innovation in a professional industry that fascinates thousands of people around the world. Together with ARRI, we will continue to deliver on our vision to create the best in class lighting equipment, services and offer world level reference products to an even broader customer base, said Marcus Graser, Managing Director of Clay Paky.

With this agreement, ams OSRAM implements the last of the divestments which the company had communicated to pursue following the acquisition of OSRAM. ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive & specialty lamps business and the announcement represents a further milestone in the implementation of ams OSRAMs strategy to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization, and sensing and to divest businesses that are not core to the companys strategy.

For more information on ARRI AG please visit arri.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

