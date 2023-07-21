EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: Juergen Rebel is the new Head of Investor Relations at ams OSRAM

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Juergen Rebel is the Head of Investor Relations at ams OSRAM

Brings unique blend of Investor Relations, Private Equity, Management and Customer Experience to the role

Formally took on role early July 2023

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (21 July 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that Juergen Rebel has taken on the role as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at ams OSRAM.

Juergen brings a unique blend of Investor Relations, Private Equity, General Management and Customer experience to this role. He spent time in the Private Equity sector and worked as a Principal through the full PE lifecycle. Prior to taking on this role, he held senior leader roles at the Group, most recently as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the optical sensor and component businesses.

Previously, Juergen worked at Infineon Technologies AG, where he held multiple senior leader roles including Senior Vice President and General Manager Embedded Security Solutions, and Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations. Before that, he worked as Principal in the Private Equity sector at Praefinium Partners and was responsible for global sales at Qimonda AG.

Juergen studied Electronic Engineering at Technical University Munich and at Oxford University. He holds an MSc in Engineering, and an MBA from the Technical University Munich. He received his PhD in Computational Electromagnetics from the Technical University, Munich in 2000.

ams OSRAM combines sensing and emitting to make journeys safer, medical diagnoses more accurate, industrial applications more efficient and everyday moments of communication a richer experience.

For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.

