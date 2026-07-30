EQS-News: ams OSRAM extends CEO Aldo Kamper’s term through 2031

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ams OSRAM extends CEO Aldo Kamper’s term through 2031



30.07.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

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ams OSRAM extends CEO Aldo Kamper’s term through 2031

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (30 July 2026) -- The Supervisory Board of ams-OSRAM AG has approved the reappointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aldo Kamper and agreed to a new contract effective October 1, 2026, and running through September 30, 2031. His previous term was set to expire on March 31, 2027. Aldo Kamper has been CEO of ams OSRAM since April 2023.

Dr. Margarete Haase, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM, said: “As CEO, Aldo Kamper has strategically realigned ams OSRAM and laid the foundation for sustainable growth. Under his leadership, key milestones have been achieved — from the successful implementation of the ‘Re-establish the Base’ efficiency program to the strengthening of the financial base and the clear positioning of ams OSRAM in the attractive digital photonics field. With the new contract extending through the end of September 2031, the Supervisory Board reaffirms its full confidence in Aldo Kamper and looks forward to continuing this exceptionally successful collaboration.”

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and am proud of everything the entire ams OSRAM team has accomplished over the past few years. Together, we have established the basis for the next growth phase as a focused technology company. I look forward to continuing along this path with determination and further developing ams OSRAM as the leading company in the fast-growing field of digital photonics,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.

Aldo Kamper began his professional career at OSRAM in Regensburg in 1994 and held various leadership positions in Europe and the United States in the areas of LED and specialty lighting. In 2010, he took on the role of CEO of the Opto Semiconductors business unit. During his tenure, he pioneered the development of microLED technology, dynamic front-end lighting, and roadmaps for high-performance LEDs. In addition, the global manufacturing footprint was further expanded. In 2018, he joined Leoni AG as CEO, a global provider of products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive industry.

Aldo Kamper has been CEO of ams-OSRAM AG since April 2023. Shortly after taking office, he launched the strategic efficiency program “Re-establish the Base” to focus the portfolio and strengthen profitability. In addition, under his leadership, the Group’s structures were streamlined, the business units were assigned clear responsibilities, and significant measures were taken to strengthen the financial base while substantially reducing debt. The sale of the non-optical sensing business was successfully completed as of July 1, 2026. With this, a sound financial foundation has been established for profitable growth in the optical core business as well as in attractive future areas of digital photonics, such as augmented reality and data communication.

Aldo Kamper holds a degree in business administration from the university in Maastricht (the Netherlands) as well as an MBA from Stanford University (California, USA). He is a Dutch citizen.

Further information (biography and photo) can be found at the following link: Aldo Kamper CEO of ams OSRAM | ams OSRAM

Media Relations contact:

Volker Gieritz

Volker.gieritz@ams-osram.com

press@ams-osram.com

Investor Relations contact:



Dr Juergen Rebel

investor@ams-osram.com

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.

“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in over 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

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