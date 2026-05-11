EQS-News: ams OSRAM sells CMOS Image Sensor business to indie Semiconductor Inc. for EUR 40 million in cash, further concentrating its growth investments into AI Photonics and AR smart glasses

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Disposal

ams OSRAM sells CMOS Image Sensor business to indie Semiconductor Inc. for EUR 40 million in cash, further concentrating its growth investments into AI Photonics and AR smart glasses



11.05.2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

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ams OSRAM sells CMOS Image Sensor business to indie Semiconductor Inc. for EUR 40 million in cash, further concentrating its growth investments into AI Photonics and AR smart glasses

Sale of the CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) business for a cash consideration of approx. EUR40 million; transaction is expected to close within the next six months.

The transaction sharpens ams OSRAM’s focus towards Digital Photonics growth vectors where its products enable new levels of system performance, such as AI Photonics, which includes highly parallel Optical Interlinks for AI data centers and advanced display technologies for AR smart glasses amongst other applications.

The sale concerns entities holding about EUR 20 million of assets that guarantee the Group’s convertible bonds and senior notes; the related proceeds will be applied to pro-rata buyback or redemption of those instruments.

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (11 May 2026) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) sells CMOS Image Sensor business to indie Semiconductor Inc. for EUR 40m in cash, further concentrating its growth investments into AI Photonics and AR smart glasses

“With the divestment of our CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) business to indie, we are further sharpening our profile as the leader in Digital Photonics. While CIS represents a strong technology platform, our strategic priority is to concentrate investments on those AI driven segments that offer the most promising growth prospects and where we clearly differentiate - including AI Photonics and AR smart glasses. At the same time, the expected cash proceeds provide an additional contribution to our accelerated balance sheet deleveraging. Our transformation into the Digital Photonics powerhouse is progressing,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.

Advancing the transformation towards Digital Photonics growth themes

On 4 February, ams OSRAM announced its strategic refocusing towards “Creating the Leader in Digital Photonics”, outlining its ambition to emerge as a focused semiconductor photonics powerhouse and the pure-play leader in Digital Photonics.

As part of this strategy and its disciplined capital allocation framework, ams OSRAM continues to review its portfolio to concentrate resources on digital photonics platforms with clear and sustainable market leadership potential, while supporting its accelerated balance sheet deleveraging efforts.

In this context, ams OSRAM signed an agreement to divest its CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) business to indie Semiconductor Inc. for a total consideration of EUR40million, consisting of EUR35million in cash and a EUR5million seller’s note payable after two years.

The transaction concerns entities holding assets guaranteeing the Group’s convertible bonds and senior notes, and therefore, approx. EUR 20 million of the proceeds will be applied to further deleverage ams OSRAM’s balance sheet in accordance with, and subject to, the terms of these instruments. The transaction is structured as a combination of business sale and asset transactions.

The CIS business fits well within indie Semiconductor’s portfolio and strategic direction and will thus be in a good position to further its business.

The transaction supports ams OSRAM’s accelerated deleveraging plan and enables continued focus on core digital photonics growth vectors. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected within the next six months.

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.

“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

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