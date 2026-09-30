EQS-News: AnchorCore SE: Publication of the Half-Year Interim Report 2026

EQS-News: AnchorCore SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

AnchorCore SE: Publication of the Half-Year Interim Report 2026 (news with additional features)



30.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AnchorCore SE: Publication of the Half-Year Interim Report 2026

Luxembourg, 30 September 2026 — AnchorCore SE (formerly learnd SE; ISIN LU2358378979; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, General Standard) announces that its unaudited Half-Year Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2026 has been published today. The report comprises the interim group management report, the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union, and the responsibility statement of the Management Board. The report has been neither audited nor reviewed by the independent auditor.

The report is available on the Company's website at https://anchorcore.com/publications (Financial Reports) and has been filed with the Officially Appointed Mechanism (OAM) operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). A results presentation is available in the Presentations section of the same page.

About AnchorCore SE

AnchorCore SE is a European investment holding company headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It holds a 49.5% interest in the learnd UK and Ireland Group, a specialist in building management systems and energy optimisation for commercial buildings.

Contact

AnchorCore SE, Investor Relations

9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg

ir@anchorcore.com · +49 201 79989858 · anchorcore.com