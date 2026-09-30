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WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979

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30.09.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: AnchorCore SE: Publication of the Half-Year Interim Report 2026

EQS-News: AnchorCore SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
AnchorCore SE: Publication of the Half-Year Interim Report 2026 (news with additional features)

30.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AnchorCore SE: Publication of the Half-Year Interim Report 2026

Luxembourg, 30 September 2026 — AnchorCore SE (formerly learnd SE; ISIN LU2358378979; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, General Standard) announces that its unaudited Half-Year Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2026 has been published today. The report comprises the interim group management report, the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union, and the responsibility statement of the Management Board. The report has been neither audited nor reviewed by the independent auditor.

The report is available on the Company's website at https://anchorcore.com/publications (Financial Reports) and has been filed with the Officially Appointed Mechanism (OAM) operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). A results presentation is available in the Presentations section of the same page.

About AnchorCore SE

AnchorCore SE is a European investment holding company headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It holds a 49.5% interest in the learnd UK and Ireland Group, a specialist in building management systems and energy optimisation for commercial buildings.

Contact

AnchorCore SE, Investor Relations
9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg
ir@anchorcore.com · +49 201 79989858 · anchorcore.com

Additional features:

File: AnchorCore_SE_Half-Year_Interim_Report_2026

30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AnchorCore SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 201-7998-9858
E-mail: ir@anchorcore.com
Internet: https://www.anchorcore.com
ISIN: LU2358378979, LU2358379514
WKN: A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200CLINOY60KP3T33
EQS News ID: 2406422

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406422  30.09.2026 CET/CEST

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