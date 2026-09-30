learnd Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979
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30.09.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: AnchorCore SE: Publication of the Half-Year Interim Report 2026
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EQS-News: AnchorCore SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
AnchorCore SE: Publication of the Half-Year Interim Report 2026
Luxembourg, 30 September 2026 — AnchorCore SE (formerly learnd SE; ISIN LU2358378979; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, General Standard) announces that its unaudited Half-Year Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2026 has been published today. The report comprises the interim group management report, the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union, and the responsibility statement of the Management Board. The report has been neither audited nor reviewed by the independent auditor.
The report is available on the Company's website at https://anchorcore.com/publications (Financial Reports) and has been filed with the Officially Appointed Mechanism (OAM) operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). A results presentation is available in the Presentations section of the same page.
About AnchorCore SE
AnchorCore SE is a European investment holding company headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It holds a 49.5% interest in the learnd UK and Ireland Group, a specialist in building management systems and energy optimisation for commercial buildings.
Contact
AnchorCore SE, Investor Relations
Additional features:
File: AnchorCore_SE_Half-Year_Interim_Report_2026
30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AnchorCore SE
|9, rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 201-7998-9858
|E-mail:
|ir@anchorcore.com
|Internet:
|https://www.anchorcore.com
|ISIN:
|LU2358378979, LU2358379514
|WKN:
|A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200CLINOY60KP3T33
|EQS News ID:
|2406422
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406422 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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