Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
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09.09.2026 16:46:03
EQS-News: Anders Boenaes to become new COO of Hapag-Lloyd as of October 1, Contract of CTIO Dheeraj Bhatia extended until end of 2029
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EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Anders Boenaes to become new COO of Hapag-Lloyd as of October 1
Today, the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided that Anders Boenaes, currently Senior Managing Director Network at Hapag-Lloyd, will become the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company as of October 1. The Supervisory Board also decided to extend the contract with Dheeraj Bhatia, Chief Terminal & Infrastructure Officer (CTIO), until December 31, 2029.
Anders Boenaes, born in 1974, is a Danish national. He started his maritime career at Maersk in Copenhagen in 1993. In 2009 he became Vice President and Head of Africa Trades and as of 2014 he was Senior Vice President Network at Maersk Liner Business. Boenaes joined Hapag-Lloyd in 2020 as Senior Managing Director Network and member of the Executive Committee. As Senior Managing Director Network he is currently responsible for the company’s global liner network, the container fleet and global operations.
Dheeraj Bhatia, born in 1973, is an Indian national. He joined Hapag-Lloyd as Managing Director and initially headed the Area India. Since 2018, he has been based in Dubai as Senior Managing Director Region Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. Bhatia was appointed member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG effective January 2024. He has also been appointed CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals, which bundles Hapag-Lloyd’s Terminal & Infrastructure holdings.
“Anders Boenaes is a perfect fit for the COO position, and we are very pleased to have found an internal candidate from within Hapag-Lloyd with profound knowledge of the business and the company. In recent years at Hapag-Lloyd he has proven his managerial and operational skills as Senior Managing Director Network. His vast experience was crucial for the successful establishment and implementation of the Gemini Cooperation between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk.
Dheeraj Bhatia and his team have successfully established Hanseatic Global Terminals, laying the foundations for a global terminal operating platform through strategic investments and continuing to expand Hapag-Lloyd’s global terminal network. The Supervisory Board is convinced, that with the new set up of the Executive Board, the company is very well prepared to tap the various opportunities, but also to manage the challenges ahead”, said Karl Gernandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Disclaimer
Press contacts
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705
09.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539
|EQS News ID:
|2396924
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2396924 09.09.2026 CET/CEST
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