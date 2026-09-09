EQS-News: Anders Boenaes to become new COO of Hapag-Lloyd as of October 1, Contract of CTIO Dheeraj Bhatia extended until end of 2029

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Anders Boenaes to become new COO of Hapag-Lloyd as of October 1, Contract of CTIO Dheeraj Bhatia extended until end of 2029



09.09.2026 / 16:46 CET/CEST

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Anders Boenaes to become new COO of Hapag-Lloyd as of October 1

Contract of CTIO Dheeraj Bhatia extended until end of 2029

Today, the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided that Anders Boenaes, currently Senior Managing Director Network at Hapag-Lloyd, will become the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company as of October 1. The Supervisory Board also decided to extend the contract with Dheeraj Bhatia, Chief Terminal & Infrastructure Officer (CTIO), until December 31, 2029.

Anders Boenaes, born in 1974, is a Danish national. He started his maritime career at Maersk in Copenhagen in 1993. In 2009 he became Vice President and Head of Africa Trades and as of 2014 he was Senior Vice President Network at Maersk Liner Business. Boenaes joined Hapag-Lloyd in 2020 as Senior Managing Director Network and member of the Executive Committee. As Senior Managing Director Network he is currently responsible for the company’s global liner network, the container fleet and global operations.

Dheeraj Bhatia, born in 1973, is an Indian national. He joined Hapag-Lloyd as Managing Director and initially headed the Area India. Since 2018, he has been based in Dubai as Senior Managing Director Region Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. Bhatia was appointed member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG effective January 2024. He has also been appointed CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals, which bundles Hapag-Lloyd’s Terminal & Infrastructure holdings.

“Anders Boenaes is a perfect fit for the COO position, and we are very pleased to have found an internal candidate from within Hapag-Lloyd with profound knowledge of the business and the company. In recent years at Hapag-Lloyd he has proven his managerial and operational skills as Senior Managing Director Network. His vast experience was crucial for the successful establishment and implementation of the Gemini Cooperation between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk.

Dheeraj Bhatia and his team have successfully established Hanseatic Global Terminals, laying the foundations for a global terminal operating platform through strategic investments and continuing to expand Hapag-Lloyd’s global terminal network. The Supervisory Board is convinced, that with the new set up of the Executive Board, the company is very well prepared to tap the various opportunities, but also to manage the challenges ahead”, said Karl Gernandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 300 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has 15,200 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.6 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 129 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between 600 ports on all continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 24 marine terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 4,400 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Press contacts

Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263

HanjaMaria.Richter@hlag.com / +49 40 3001 - 5102

Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705